Trending

Koolance Makes Water Block for AMD's R9 295X2 Card

By

Koolance also builds a water block for AMD's already water-cooled graphics card.

Recently, Aqua Computer announced the first water block for the R9 295X2 graphics card from AMD, and now another manufacturer has joined. Koolance has built the VID-AR295X2, which is also a water block for AMD's dual-GPU behemoth.

Unlike the Aqua Computer block, Koolance only plans to sell the block in a nickel-plated version, which isn't such a bad thing as it prevents users from buying a block that will slowly corrode over time. The block's inner works are still made of copper, though. The block covers both of the GPUs as well as the memory and VRM circuitry. Over the GPU areas, there are micro-structures with a 0.5 mm design for added heat transfer.

The block also covers the entire card with parts of it made of Acetal. Connectors are present for the standard G1/4" fittings, so it'll be compatible with most custom water loops.

The block is already available and in stock directly from Koolance with a  price tag of $179.99.

Read more: Radeon R9 295X2 8 GB Review: Project Hydra Gets Liquid Cooling

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • chicofehr 05 May 2014 21:07
    I can afford that water block. The card on the other hand...
    Reply
  • wolley74 05 May 2014 22:56
    Does it bother anybody else that they put the name on it upside down? It'll be completely backwards in your case, and it seems like every block does the same thing
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 06 May 2014 01:11
    Does it bother anybody else that they put the name on it upside down? It'll be completely backwards in your case, and it seems like every block does the same thing
    Because it faces down in the case, backplates are the only things that actually need correct writing.
    Reply
  • mordorrson 06 May 2014 09:07
    Does anyone else find it ironic that AMDs most power-hungry, highest heat-producing, GPU is going to be the one that runs at the lowest temperature?
    Reply