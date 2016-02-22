Lenovo Announces Tab3 Series With Three New Android-Based Tablets For Home And Work

Lenovo Tab3 8

Lenovo announced three new Android-based tablets at MWC. The new Tab3 Series includes the Tab3 10, Tab3 7 and Tab3 8.

Model Tab3 10 Business Tab3 7 Tab3 8 Processor 1.3 GHz Quad Core 1.0 GHz Quad Core 1.0 GHz Quad Core Display 10" Full-HD (1920x1080) IPS 7" SD (1024x600) IPS 8" HD (1280x800) IPS Memory Up to 3 GB 1 GB 1 GB Storage Up to 64 GB Internal 16GB Internal 16GB Internal Cameras 8 MP Rear, 5 MP Front 5 MP Rear, 2 MP Front 5 MP Rear, 2 MP Front Audio Dolby Atmos, 2 Speakers Dolby Audio, 1 Speaker Dolby Atmos, 1 Speaker Networking Options Wi-Fi Dual Band AC; LTE LTE Wi-Fi Only; LTE Battery Life Up to 12 Hours Up to 9 Hours Up to 8 Hours Starting MSRP $199 $129 $99

The Tab3 10 is designed for the enterprise with business-critical hardware and software and support for Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It comes preloaded with Google Play for Work and Android for Work apps. These apps offer solutions for point-of-sale, classroom and eHeath management in addition to Kiosk Mode, which allows users to configure their Tab3 10 as an interactive kiosk.

Lenovo Tab3 10 Business

The Tab3 10 features a 1.3 Ghz quad-core processor, a 10-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3, an 8 megapixel auto-focusing rear camera and a 5 megapixel fixed-focus front camera. The device is also weather-proofed with a liquid-repellant coating. Connectivity features include NFC, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and full GPS in addition to optional 4G LTE.

The Tab3 10 Business tablets have additional enterprise-level security features including hardware encryption software, policy control and remote capabilities. Lenovo also integrated the Tab3 10 Business with persistent endpoint protection and geo-fencing technology, allowing businesses to securely track a device and shield its internal networks. The device can even be remotely locked down.

The Tab3 10 Business comes in three flavors: a Wi-Fi only model sporting 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage starting at $199; an LTE-enabled version with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage coming in at $249; and a Tab3 10 with LTE connectivity, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage for $299.

The Tab3 7 and 8 are designed for home users, with family-centric features including multi-user modes and parental controls, such as a dedicated "kids mode" with safe web-browsing options and usage scheduling.

Lenovo Tab3 7

Both the Tab3 7 and Tab3 8 feature a MediaTek quad-core processor clocked at 1.0 GHz, 1 GB of memory and 16 GB of internal storage in addition to the same Gorilla Glass 3, weatherproofing and Android 6.0 Marshmallow as the Tab3 10 Business.

For consumers concerned about potentially damaging blue light from the display, the Tab3 7 and 8 also come with Adaptive Display technology that can filter out harmful blue light, offering a safer viewing experience for younger users.

The Tab3 7 stands alone with its lack of optional features; the device comes as is at a price of $129 without Wi-Fi only variants like the Tab3 8 and 10 offer. The Tab3 8's Wi-Fi only model rings up for $99 and its LTE-enabled counterpart costs $149.

Lenovo plans to make the Tab3 10 Business available in July, with the Tab3 7 and 8 appearing in June.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.