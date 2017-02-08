Lian Li's Dual-Chamber PC-O11 Case, Available At Last

It’s not exactly a state secret that Lian Li has been working on its PC-O11, but after the long wait, we’ve finally reached the day that Lian Li is officially announcing it with pricing and availability information.
The case follows a similar design as the PC-Q37 and the PC-O11, with a dual-chamber design and a lavish use of tempered glass. The main compartment of the case holds up to an E-ATX motherboard, four dual-slot graphics cards, and up to three radiators (two 360mm and one 240mm unit). They fit at the top and bottom of the chassis, with the third one on a bracket at the front. The rear has mounts for a couple of 80mm fans, and you can also mount 2.5” drives on a handful of the fan mounts. Two large tempered glass panels cover this compartment, so the rubber cable management grommets to keep everything looking tidy are a welcome addition.
In the secondary compartment, there's room for an ATX power supply (contrary to the PC-O10’s SFX-only options) and seven drives (two 2.5” units and four 3.5” hard drives.) Fortunately, this side is covered with brushed aluminum panels, so nobody will punish you for not managing the cables nicely.
The PC-O11 measures 506 x 277 x 457mm (HxWxD) and weighs 10.6kg. That’s quite hefty, but the tempered glass contributes significantly to it, and Lian Li opted for a steel internal chassis in order to keep the price somewhat reasonable.
Front I/O consists of two USB 3.0 ports, the usual pair of HD audio jacks, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port.
Admittedly, with the large tempered glass panels and few air intake locations, don't expect high air flow from the PC-O11; but then again, PC components don't make as much heat as they used to.
The Lian Li PC-O11 is available now from Newegg for $230.
|Lian Li PC-O11
|Motherboard Type
|Up to E-ATX
|Expansion Slots
|8
|Dimensions
|506 x 277 x 457mm
|Net Weight
|10.6kg
|Drive Bays
|4x 3.5”, 4x 2.5"
|PSU
|Standard PS2 PSU
|Front I/O
|USB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1, USB 3.1 Type-C x 1
|Radiator Support
|2x 360mm, 1x 240mm
|CPU Cooler Max Height
|150mm
|VGA Card Max Length
|430mm
|PSU Length Limit
|430mm
Mind you, If I were building a new computer, I would probably skip "Gaming" or "performance" cases entirely. Server chassis, or workstation, although with access to sheet metal fabrication equipment, I might be tempted to make my own. I have no illusions that I'm a typical consumer, but I'll miss the 5.25" slots. Fortunately, most manufacturers have a large backlog with them still present.
It was a bit rhetorical and I realize how their choices impacts the thermals, air pressure and possibly sound if you use the 80mm fans. They just compromised hard on this version of the case. The PC-O8 is very similar without out all the compromises. I'm not a huge fan of compromising function for "pretty", especially when you can have both in a PC.
So I have been thinking about doing a new computer build for a bit over a year. This lack of 5.25 slots is something I was wondering how much I would miss it. I have been keeping track of my dvd usage to see if I need a dvd/blue ray built in. At this point I use a dvd drive only a 1 to 2 times a year. I expected it to be a bit more often but nope. So an external drive will come with the next PC I build.
I hear ya there. The only reason I still have my 5.25" external drive is because it's a Bluray burner. If I could find a good external one, I'd happily switch.
At work, our "important" workstations still have floppies, because some of the software we use are on 5.25" floppy disks. I installed some software with it just the other day. Man, I kind of miss the sounds of floppies reading and seeking. ;)
Yeah I love that Im doing something very important sound it made.
You may like this floppy disk music:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lx_vWkv50uk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-X-p0C0Uas