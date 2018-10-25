Windows 10 Preview Build 18267 Brings Enhanced Search Indexing

(Image credit: Microsoft)



Microsoft this week released Windows 10 Preview Build 18267 to Fast ring and Skip Ahead members of the Windows Insider Program. The build offers input and accessibility improvements as well as a new Enhanced Mode for Search Indexer that lets Windows 10 index all folders and drives.

Note that Preview Build 18267 doesn't address the newfound bug in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update that makes it easy to accidentally overwrite--or not save--files when they're dragged from a compressed folder to an uncompressed one. Even though the Windows 10 October 2018 Update is currently exclusive to Windows Insider Program members, these preview builds relate to the following version of Windows 10.

Here's what the company said about the Enhanced mode in Search Indexer: "To improve our search indexing, we created a new feature that enables Windows to search all your folders and drives, instead of limiting search to your documents, pictures, videos and desktop by default. To turn it on, search for Windows search settings, and in the Searching Windows settings, under 'Find My Files,' select Enhanced to begin the one-time indexing process. It will take about 15 minutes for search to begin returning these additional files in results. If you have lots of files, it may take longer. Make sure you plug in before you start, indexing is a resource-intensive activity."

Microsoft highlighted the build's new Vietnamese Telex and Number-key based (VNI) keyboards on touchscreen devices. The company also updated its touch keyboard with additional symbols and special characters. Just tap the "Ω" icon on the numbers and symbols page.

Preview Build 18267 also includes some accessibility improvements that range from IAccessible2 support in the UI Automation framework to improved support for Chrome with Narrator. Microsoft said that BRLTTY version 5.6 has also been added to allow the use of Inceptor and Orbit 20 displays, and that changes to Windows 10's support for BrailleNote Touch displays. Baum displays have also arrived.

Additionally, there are the usual bug fixes and known issues. None of the flaws seem all that concerning, but Microsoft was careful to include a warning in its announcement of the new build just in case.

"REMINDER: As is normal with builds early in the development cycle," the company said, "builds may contain bugs that might be painful for some."

Anyone uncomfortable with that is advised to move to the Slow ring.