More Navi 14 GPUs Might Be Coming Soon

@KOMACHI_ENSAKA, a respected hardware leaker, has unearthed 12 additional AMD graphics cards that reportedly utilize AMD's Navi 14 silicon.

Navi 14 (Image credit: AMD)

A new driver holds up to 14 different device IDs for Navi 14 graphics cards. Starting with the obvious, AMD has announced the Radeon RX 5500 and RX5500M, which are identified with the 7340:C7 and 7340:C1 device IDs, respectively. That leaves us with 12 unused device IDs. There's no guarantee that they will all come out of the woodwork though.

Navi 14 Device IDs (Image credit: Komachi Ensaka)

Some of the other device IDs, such as the 7341:00 and 7340:CF have already appeared in public benchmark databases. The 7341:00 device seemingly has 8GB of GDDR6 memory while the 7340:CF device is rolling with 3GB of GDDR6 memory. AMD has already revealed that the Radeon RX 5500 will be available with 4GB and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. So, the 7340:CF device could be the 8GB variant.

Back in August, AMD partner Sapphire filed a bunch of Navi models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). In its submission, there were mentions of other Radeon RX 5000-series models, including the RX 5550 XT, RX 5550 and RX 5500 XT. The unclaimed device IDs could be for those models. Additionally, AMD produces custom graphics cards for its customers like Apple. Then there's also the possibility that some of the device IDs are for prototypes that will probably never make it to the market.

Although AMD has officially announced the Radeon RX 5500, the chipmaker didn't put a price tag or release date on the graphics card. We hope to see it land in the last quarter of the year.