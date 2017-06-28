MSI Announces Two New Clutch Gaming Mice

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

MSI announced two new additions to its Clutch line of gaming mice, the Clutch GM60 and GM70, both of which feature RGB functionality and interchangeable thumb rests.

These new gaming mice share many features, such as size, shape, color, braided cables, Omron Gaming switches, a sturdy aluminum frame, a pouch to carry the mouse and accessories, and LED lighting controlled by MSI’s Mystic Light software. Aside from the GM70 having a dual wireless / corded interface, and the GM60 being corded only, the difference between these two mice boils down to sensor type.

The Clutch GM60 and the GM70 both feature interchangeable covers and thumb rests that are attached to the mouse’s body via magnets. The Clutch series mice are equipped with eight programmable buttons. You can assign multi-function macros to them all using the included software. The sensor allows sensitivity to be set anywhere between 1-10,800 (GM60) or 1-18,000 DPI resolution (GM70) in 100 DPI steps with an adjustable 1,000-3,000Hz polling rate. The left and right buttons use Omron Gaming switches rated for 50 million clicks.

The company said the Clutch GM70 and Clutch GM60 gaming mice are expected to be in stores worldwide starting July 2017. We reached out to MSI for pricing information.