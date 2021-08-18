MSI Collaborates with EK on New X570 Motherboard

Why buy a separate water block when you can get one that's built into the motherboard? EK, the leading water block manufacturer, has joined with MSI to produce the MPG X570S Carbon EK X, a high-end motherboard that's designed to make the most of your Ryzen 5000 series CPU.

Designed to compete with the best motherboards, the AM4-socked MPG X570S Carbon EK X comes equipped with a monoblock to conveniently cool both your CPU and VRM. The block is composed of nickel-plated electrolytic copper cold plate and CNC-machined acrylic, with carbon fiber accents to pay homage to the ever-so-popular Carbon line of motherboards.

While the block comes equipped with RGB, EK didn’t want to sacrifice cooling capability so it implemented a flow indicator. The company was also generous enough to include a leak tester to attach to your fancy new water loop.

While it seems like EK took control of MSI’s new ATX motherboard, we get a heavy 14 + 2 phase VRM, memory overclocking support up to 5300 MHz and two M.2 slots, with full PCIe 4.0 on both which are covered by MSI’s Frozr heatsink design.

As usual, MSI included the rest of its high-end motherboard features, such as Audio Boost 5, 2.5G LAN, Mystic Light, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E. However, there's no on-board power, BIOS flash, or CMOS clear buttons, premium features that many other boards have.

The MPG X570S Carbon EK X motherboard doesn’t chill with the price tag, costing a pricey $549. It's set for release on September 6, but you can pre-order it on EK’s website today.