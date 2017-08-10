Trending

MSI Kicks Off Strange, Glorious #YesWeBuild Campaign

Things are getting weird over at MSI. The company kicked off a new campaign, #YesWeBuild, that's supposed to explain why enthusiasts choose to build their own PCs instead of buying pre-configured systems. That's an admirable goal—we here at Tom's Hardware are obviously all for worshiping at the altar of DIY PC building—but saying the #YesWeBuild campaign's introduction video is strange would be the understatement of the year.

The video kicks off with a middle-aged man who can't bond with his young son because all Junior wants to do is watch people stream video games. So the father decides to build a PC, don a giraffe mask, and stream his gameplay. Yes, the second item in that list was "don a giraffe mask." And yes, things only went downhill from there, with the video culminating in a teal alien beaming up the video's stars to be its personal Geek Squad.

MSI's point was that people build PCs for a variety of reasons. Some want to stream, others want to compete in esports, a few just want to RGB everything they can, and apparently at least one desperately wants to play Pong and is willing to travel through space to do so. All of those desires (save maybe the last one) can be met if you're willing to design and assemble your own system. That's the takeaway from the video, anyway.

The video's absurdity might actually serve a valuable function by making PC building seem less daunting. Assembling a system isn't hard, but many people might see a rig's cost and assume they couldn't put together such an expensive PC by themselves. (Claims about there being a so-called "PCMasterRace" and squabbles over which part is best probably help contribute to the feeling that newcomers need not apply.)

#YesWeBuild is meant to help reduce some of that anxiety. MSI made that clear when it said in its announcement that it wants to "make PC building more approachable to anyone wants to start building." To do that, the company partnered up with Corsair on step-by-step videos that cover many of the basics about building your own PC, giving newcomers to the hobby a reference guide that can help them start with their first build. (Editor's note: You may be unsurprised to learn that we have those, too.)

This isn't the first time a manufacturer has tried to demystify PC building for newcomers. NZXT did something similar with BLD, a service that helps you design a system for yourself without having to research different parts or assemble everything yourself. EVGA also created a "DIY Configurator" that helps you decide on what components and peripherals you should purchase and gives you a discount for buying them all at once. Etc.

PC component manufacturers want more people to build their own PCs, because of course they do, and MSI's campaign shows that they're willing to get weird in their attempts to make that happen. So if the lack of a Pong-loving alien was the only thing stopping you from building your own PC, now you have no excuse not to start ordering parts. Just don't help the alien yourself; apparently that's a good way to get yourself abducted and enslaved.

  • zippyzion 10 August 2017 17:32
    Well, that was... interesting. I get where they are coming from though. For a lot of people even swapping a video card or putting in a hard drive is so daunting that it seems impossible. I have several friends and family that want nothing more than to have a custom machine, yet despite my assurances that it is not that hard, they don't want to make the leap to building their own PC.

    Programs that can help newcomers to the PC Master Race are a great thing. Just be sure to throw in some disclaimers about avoiding the message boards and chat rooms. There are some people that are just pure venom about anything that doesn't fit into their narrow idea of "teh bestest game plain' machine like everz".
  • bigdragon 10 August 2017 19:04
    MSI has a good thing going with its dragon character. They should probably stick to that rather than branching out to aliens and giraffes.

    I do like their message, and I think it needs to get out more. The days of cracking Athlons, overheating Pentiums, firmware settings that brick motherboards, setting jumpers, and impossible OS installs are in the past. Things are more streamlined than they've ever been.
  • turkey3_scratch 10 August 2017 19:47
    The giraffe thing eating the keyboard got me.
  • AnimeMania 10 August 2017 20:38
    I would never build my own system not because I don't think I could build it, but because I don't have enough compatible spare parts lying around to swap things out if something goes wrong. Recently my graphics card starting acting up and I guessed it was either the memory or the graphics card, I had spares of each, so it didn't take long to isolate the problem. Now imagine having (7 or so) new items all of which have to work perfectly (more or less), before you can tell if any of them work. If you have extra parts to swap in to check if things work, no problems, but that is not everybody. Then there is BIOS configuration, Windows installation, drivers, and overclocking. I tend to pick the parts I want in my computer, someone else puts it together and hands it back to me in working order. If I want to upgrade anything, I am able to do that.

    P.S. Why is that alien's hand up that girl's skirt in the picture.
  • JackNaylorPE 10 August 2017 21:20
    This is something every Dad / Mom should do with their kids ... we started when they were 5 and by 10, they were building their own ... but while I found this "tongue in cheek" video editing, I don't think it will stack up to previous ones, at least among adolescent boyss getting into PC building. Despite having done 10-12 builds each, for some reason, I still see my 3 boys watching this video now and then ... my guess to refresh their skillz ?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V48KJEP1-sE
  • redgarl 10 August 2017 23:01
    UNtil you are having an EVGA 1080 FTW exploding on you and you have to RMA half of your parts to different manufacturers... this is when it is getting interesting...

    After events like that, no wonder people don't ever want to deal with this.

    P.S. Yeah, my EVGA 1080 FTW died for a second time in less than a year. So much for Nvidia quality and EVGA lifetime warranty. The worst is that it is all true. My GPU is right now in the mail.
  • cryoburner 11 August 2017 08:36
    20047031 said:
    I tend to pick the parts I want in my computer, someone else puts it together and hands it back to me in working order.
    I think that was the point of the alien in the video. Even someone who thinks that they might have trouble putting a computer together on their own can still get help from others.

    20047031 said:
    P.S. Why is that alien's hand up that girl's skirt in the picture.
    Don't worry, that's not a hand. It is a tentacle. >_>
  • JackNaylorPE 11 August 2017 17:33
    20047513 said:
    UNtil you are having an EVGA 1080 FTW exploding on you and you have to RMA half of your parts to different manufacturers... this is when it is getting interesting...

    After events like that, no wonder people don't ever want to deal with this.

    P.S. Yeah, my EVGA 1080 FTW died for a second time in less than a year. So much for Nvidia quality and EVGA lifetime warranty. The worst is that it is all true. My GPU is right now in the mail.

    Product research and selection are an important step. The EVGA SC model has been plagued with issues since the 5xx series. Historically, all it has been is a "reference card" with a decent cooler slapped on. Overheating VRMs are a common problem and they don't seem to want to bother much w/ thermal pads on VRMs / memory. With the 970, in addition to missing thermal pads, 1/3 of the heat sink **missed** the GPU. With the 10xx series, I guess EVGA figured that Boost 3 would nerf any advantages of PCB improvements so they left the thermal pads off again resulting in the replacement program.

    As far as support ... yes support is very polity ... but out last EVGA card purchase took 20 calls over 18 months and 5 RMAs before we got a card capable of running at advertised speeds.

    Unfortunately, most review site spend little time on tear downs a, part identification and component / cooling analysis and after editing the press release, add in a few benchmark results and call it a "review".

  • 11 August 2017 21:00
    Ha ha. I like the video.
