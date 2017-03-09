MSI Announces Z270 Gaming M6 AC Motherboard

One month after it announced four new Arctic-branded motherboards, MSI released the Z270 Gaming M6 AC as part of its enthusiast gaming lineup.

The Z270 Gaming M6 AC is compatible with Intel LGA 1151 processors and boasts four DDR4 memory slots with a maximum capacity of 64GB. It also has all the bells and whistles you'd expect to find in a high-end gaming motherboard: RGB Mystic Light management tools, multi-GPU support, and "extreme overclocking" capabilities. But the main draw for VR gamers could be the VR accelerator chip meant to offer a more stable VR experience.

"Traditional USB ports can suffer signal drops, significantly impacting performance of connected devices," MSI said on the Z270 Gaming M6 AC's product page. "VR Boost is a smart chip that ensures a clean and strong signal to a VR optimized USB port, giving you an enjoyable VR experience." Another feature, One Click to VR, "sets all your key components to their highest performance" and "makes sure other software" won't affect your VR experience.

The Z270 Gaming M6 AC comes bundled with a Phanteks RGB LED strip. MSI didn't say when the motherboard will debut nor how much it will cost.