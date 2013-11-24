Netgear Claims It is World's Fastest with New Desktop NAS

Netgear launched what it deems as the world's fastest desktop network attached storage (NAS) device, the ReadyNAS 716 (RN716X). This six-bay device provides a maximum capacity of 24 TB, and up to 84 TB with an expansion chassis. Netgear believes this solution is ideal for businesses and campus environments supporting up to 500 concurrent users.

"When performance matters and you need storage made easy, there's no better product on the market than the new ReadyNAS 716," said Matt Pahnke, senior product marketing manager for NETGEAR Storage. "We designed ReadyNAS 716 to be the world's fastest desktop NAS, complete with unmatched data protection features and the ability to stream multiple HD 4K videos simultaneously."

According to the specs, the device packs an Intel Xeon E3-1265L v2 "Ivy Bridge" quad-core processor clocked up to 3.5 GHz, 16 GB of RAM, two Gigabit LAN ports, one USB 2.0 port, three USB 3.0 ports, and three SATA expansion ports. Other features include a 2-line LCD display, touch-based screen navigation, a 120 mm fan to keep everything cool, an internal 200 watt power supply and up to 10GE throughput.

The new 716 model reportedly has a simple interface, and supports SATA HDDs up to 4 TB each, as well as SSD drives. Other features include VPN quality remote data transfer and management, encrypted remote access, ReadyDROP file synchronization, ReadyDLNA mobile clients for remote media streaming, and more.

"ReadyNAS 716 offers the highest performance in the desktop category with 16 GB ECC memory — more than any desktop NAS on the market — and features cutting-edge ReadyCLOUD technology for cloud-based set-up, provisioning, and full file management from any browser," reads the company press release. "What's more, the world's fastest NAS supports 10GE infrastructures, making it ideal for streaming multiple HD videos concurrently to different media clients – whether it's 85 streams for a college seminar, 25 streams to a kindergarten class, or three uncompressed Blu-ray files."

The new 700 Series is part of Netgear's lineup of NAS products aimed to bring mass storage solutions to customers ranging from consumers to businesses. The entry level 100 Series is designed for home use, and comes with either two bays or four bays, as a diskless unit or populated with hard drives. The 300 Series is optimized for small business networks and remote or branch office needs, and the 500 Series is designed for small to medium-sized business networks supporting up to 250 concurrent users.

For more information about the ReadyNAS storage solutions, head here. Netgear ReadyNAS 716 is now available worldwide through authorized Netgear PowerSHIFT partners and authorized resellers and DMR channels for around $4,500.