Amazon Patches New World to Solve "Dying RTX 3090" Dilemma

According to a Tweet from Amazon's New World dev team, New World will be receiving a patch today that will cap FPS in the menu screen to prevent more RTX 3090's from dying due to "overutilization" of the GPU.
This whole situation started yesterday when Amazon's new MMO, New World, went into its open beta phase, inviting more players to test the game. As new players began running the game, some users with RTX 3090's reported that their cards were dying from leaving the game running inside the menu screen.
As it turns out, the issue stemmed from the game's menu system not having a frame rate limiter, and allowing the GPUs to run at thousands upon thousands of frames per second. It's likely that the game was somehow "over-utilizing" the graphics card in a way that overloaded the VRM and power delivery system.
This new patch for New World will enforce a frame rate cap in the menu system that will reduce the graphics card's workload, which should help prevent further RTX 3090 deaths.
We still aren't completely aware of how the game can kill an RTX 3090 simply by running at thousands of frames per second. There are many other games that are capable of running at thousands of FPS in the menu without causing GPU damage at all.
It seems like the developers are puzzled too. "We have seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090's, either in the beta or during our many months of alpha testing," they wrote in their tweet addressing the hardware failures.
At least for now, New World's developers seem to have the situation under control with the new frame rate limiter, which they hope will prevent further RTX 3090 deaths.
It's a friggen' $1500+ USD card. How the hell can it die so easily from this? I'm sure that this is not the only game which doesn't cap the menu framerate.
Regards.
There was a bit of a joke passed around in another thread about this concerning them doing some 'sneaky mining' in the background. Sure seems a bit more probable now, eh?
Regards.
(I know, here comes the dreaded car analogy) It's like if I bought a new car and raced the engine close to or past the redline in neutral. Something eventually failed and I then want the car company to fix it under warranty. I caused the problem but I want someone else to foot the bill. It's Amazon's application that was the cause of the problem. I would not be surprised if the beancounters at Nvidia will be giving Amazon their bill for those damaged GPU's.
Also, your analogy is a bit off, but I can't think of a better one... This is like using your car on the street and then trying to go over the speed limit a bit, it breaks the engine block completely. You were just going on a different street instead of the usual one when it happened.
Amazon has nothing here to be blamed about, seriously. I'm not even trying to be an Amazon apologist. EVGA and nVidia should foot the bill for those cards. Period. Fortunately, most of those should be within warranty period still.
Regards.
Here's a better car analogy:
If you drive your car on the autobahn with no speed limit (the game) and you blow up your cars engine (the card) its you own damn fault. Sorry Nvidia should have speed limiters if its going to blow up their cards.