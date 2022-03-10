Nintendo, PlayStation, Follow Microsoft and Suspend Sales in Russia

In just one week, all of the major game console companies have suspended sales of their hardware, software, and services in Russia in response to the country's conflict against Ukraine. Microsoft was the first to announce its suspension and now we see Nintendo, and Sony are also suspending their sales and services, as reported by Bloomberg. Nintendo and Sony join the hundreds of multinational companies suspending their business operations in Russia.

With no new Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Sony PlayStation shipping to Russia, there could be a surplus of stock. Europe may get some additional units as these systems are shipped to the country through European ports. Since the Russian console gaming market is not particularly strong, do not expect an ample of additional consoles coming to the European market. Though, if you were hunting for a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, now may be the time to check your favorite retailers.

Microsoft was the first to suspend sales of its software, Xbox game consoles, games, and services in Russia last week. It is currently impossible to get or preorder an Xbox console or a game from official retail stores. Nintendo and Sony were somewhat slower and announced suspension of hardware and software shipments to Russia late this Wednesday, reports Bloomberg. Sony's and Nintendo's digital stores in Russia have also been suspended.

While all purchased and delivered games will continue to work, future titles will not be released.

"We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia," a statement by Sony Interactive Entertainment reads.

In addition to indirect support of Ukraine, there is another reason why companies like Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are suspending their work in Russia. The Russian ruble has lost about 43% of its value since mid-February, which makes particularly hard for these companies to manage their logistics and prices. Also, major payment systems have suspended their operations in Russia and several banks were cut off from Swift, making it close to impossible for residents to pay and for companies to accept payments.

"Nintendo [is suspending shipping all products to Russia] for the foreseeable future […] due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods," a statement by Nintendo published by Reuters claims.