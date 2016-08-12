Gaming Smell-O-Vision Is Here! Hope You Like Farts

Ubisoft announced the Nosulus Rift, which is, quite possibly, the most ridiculous gaming peripheral ever conceived. The device is meant to complement the upcoming South Park game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, in the vilest way you can imagine.

The Nosulus Rift, developed by Ubisoft of all companies, is a peripheral that generates artificial scent. The idea is that it adds an even deeper level of immersion into gaming, but how immersed do you really want to be? In South Park: The Fractured But Whole the device is used to simulate the odors of flatulence!

According to the Nosulus Rift website, the device features two swappable “N-Fragrant” scented capsules that release various smells based on the game experience. The capsules are made of light aluminum, but that’s all we know about them for now. Nosulus Rift uses an air pump burner system to spread the smells throughout the mask-like device. The details about the device are scant, but that's probably because it's only a promotional gag.

We fully expected this to be a complete joke, but it appears Ubisoft actually built a mask that works. The fine print at the end of the video indicates that the Nosulus Rift will not be for sale, but it will be used at events. The Nosulus Rift will make its debut at Gamescom 2016 between August 17-21 in Cologne, Germany. We’re trying to convince our man on the ground to sacrifice his nostrils for science, but he’s understandably hesitant.