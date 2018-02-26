Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver For ‘Final Fantasy XV,’ ‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’

Nvidia continues its trend of releasing what it calls ‘Game Ready’ drivers to ensure that GeForce cards have a high level of compatibility and performance with the latest PC titles at their launch. The latest, 391.01 WHQL, does this for three titles.

The first is Final Fantasy XV for Windows, which will be released on March 6. Beyond incorporating a bevy of Nvidia’s graphics technologies in its game engine, the title will also support Nvidia Ansel, a driver-enabled screenshot-taking tool, and ShadowPlay Highlights, Nvidia’s automatic game-recording feature.

The other two titles are Warhammer: Vermintide 2, now in closed beta, and World of Tanks 1.0. Though the latter isn’t technically a new game, its latest patch brought a massive overhaul to the game’s graphics. So massive, actually, that we just had to benchmark it.

The last major improvement the new driver brings is a sizeable boost in performance for certain GeForce 10-series cards in the ever-popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Depending on your card and resolution, you could see a boost of up to 7%. Nvidia laid out the expected improvements in the table below.

Graphics Card / Resolution 1920x1080 2560x1440 3840x2160 GeForce GTX 1050 7% X X GeForce GTX 1060 3GB 5% 6% X GeForce GTX 1060 6GB 5% 6% X GeForce GTX 1070 5% 5% 6% GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 4% 5% 6% GeForce GTX 1080 3% 7% 7% GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 5% 5% 7%

As is usually the case with new drivers, 391.01 WHQL also comes with a list of miscellaneous bug fixes, which we’ve copied below.

[BeamNG]: Dynamic reflections flicker in the game. [2057342] [Call of Duty WWII]: Flickering shadows occur in the game. [2053929] NvfbcPluginWindow prevents Windows from shutting down. [2053927] Booting from a cold boot results in black screen on a multi-monitor system. [2052447][3DVision]: System shutdown time increases when Stereoscopic 3D is enabled. [2048107][NVIDIA Control Panel]: The Display->Adjust desktop color settings->Content type setting is reset to “Auto-selected” after rebooting the system. [2047088] [GeForce GTX 980/1080 Ti]: OpenGL program may crash when trying to map a buffer object. [2044697] [Notebook][GeForce GTX 965M]: Drop in GPU performance occurs. [200379911]

You can pick up the new driver at Nvidia’s website or through the GeForce Experience app.