Nvidia Releases Game Ready Drivers For 'The Crew 2' Beta, 'State Of Decay 2'

Nvidia released new GeForce Game Ready 397.93 WHQL drivers to prepare its GPUs for The Crew 2's closed beta and State of Decay 2.

The Crew 2's closed beta is set to run from May 31 to June 4; Ubisoft will email selected participants starting on May 29. The company said it plans to make the first few hours of The Crew 2 available in this beta, which means you'll be able to race your way through your first level of fame, explore the entire U.S. with "no loading times or barriers," and unlock the game's full assortment of vehicles and their customizations.

Ubisoft announced The Crew 2 at E3 2017 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The title is expected to debut on June 29, which means this beta is likely meant to stress-test its servers for online play and help Ubisoft find any bugs that may have otherwise made it into the finished product. (There will still be bugs, of course, but there should be fewer after this closed beta.) This trailer should give you an idea of what to expect:

The new GeForce Game Ready 397.93 WHQL drivers also boast improved support for State of Decay 2, which debuted on May 22. The game tasks you with surviving in a post-apocalyptic open world by crafting key items, managing important resources, and of course staving off hordes of zombies. You can play State of Decay 2 alone or with up to three other players, and the game offers cross-play between PC and Xbox One.

Of course, the new drivers don't only include support for The Crew 2 and State of Decay 2. They also added support for CUDA 9.2, updated SLI profiles for Star Wars: Battlefront II, and squashed a few bugs. There are also some known issues, which Nvidia summarized on its forum with:

'Gears of War 4' may randomly crashCustom color settings reset on reboot in Windows 10 FCUIn Surround, center display renders videos black'DOTA 2' item slot glitches when run with Vulkan APIRandom DPC watchdog violation error when using multiple GPUs on motherboards with PLX chips'Deus Ex Mankind Divided' may crash shortly after loading saved story in DX12 modeWith HDR turned on, non HDR full-screen video playback may cause corruption/flicker in the video. To avoid this scenario, disable HDR from MS panel before launching video.NVIDIA Freestyle does not work with 'Dead by Daylight'

You can find the GeForce Game Ready 397.93 WHQL drivers on Nvidia's website or install them via GeForce Experience. The full release notes can be found here.