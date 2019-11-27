Trending

Obtaining a Ryzen 9 3950X is Near Impossible

By

Still playing the waiting game.

(Image credit: Future/Shutterstock)

AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series CPUs are well past their launch now, especially on the X570 platform, where the final CPU, the Ryzen 9 3950X had its review embargo lifted two weeks ago. I was supposed to launch on Nov. 25th, and whilst that might have been the case for a brief moment, that's no longer the case.

The new chips are completely out of stock at NewEgg and cannot be ordered, and Amazon’s listing of the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is difficult to find at best – its listing can only be found through a Google search and clicking through multiple links, as searching for the 3950X through Amazon itself yields only inferior CPUs as results. Once at the listing, the chip is listed as ‘currently unavailable’ with Amazon stating “We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock.”

Elsewhere in the world, this is no different. In Europe the chip is also generally unavailable for purchase. ComputerBase from Germany had contact with a few sellers, and it turns out that there the demand for AMD’s Ryzen 9 3950X chip outweighs the supply by a 16-fold. This means that for every chip that the sellers had in stock initially (though they’re all gone now), they have 16 “preorders” still standing and won’t specify a delivery date. The situation is so dire that many resellers, among which Alternate.de, Caseking.de, and Mindfactory are asking higher prices for the chips whilst they’re in this re-instated ‘preorder’ phase.

Looking at the Threadripper 3960X and 3970X, the situation is no different. These chips only launched two nights ago though, so we’re a little more understanding in their case.

Currently, if you absolutely have to get your hands on one of AMD’s new 16-core number crunchers, your best bet is to turn to eBay. You won’t be much happier there though because many of the 3950X chips on offer there will set you back twice the chip’s MSRP of $749.

Our best advice is to wait it out, and spend your Black Friday budget on something that’s actually discounted and in stock.

 

 

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mihen 27 November 2019 17:54
    You can get it on eBay for $1000+
    Reply
  • StreamerHouse 27 November 2019 18:13
    This article is incorrect the 3950X became available on the 25th same day as the Threadripper 3960X and 3970X.
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 27 November 2019 19:06
    Yeah, everywhere else I look has the release date pegged as the 25, not the day the review embargo lifted.
    Reply
  • inanition02 27 November 2019 19:34
    I went through this when I bought my 3900X...I set up multiple alerts and watches on multiple seller stores and finally got one about a month after launch (at MSRP)

    Totally worth it and the best proc I've ever had, but it was a bit of a pain.
    Reply
  • nitrium 27 November 2019 23:42
    You can't currently get them here in New Zealand either, but apparently stock is expected 3 December.
    Reply
  • mattfody67 27 November 2019 23:43
    Can we talk about newegg's subscription fraud that has been going on for years. Promising MEMBER ONLY EXCLUSIVE discounts to premier member subscribers and never sending ANY out????? Why has no one reported on this!
    Reply
  • Bamda 28 November 2019 01:40
    "Demand for AMD’s Ryzen 9 3950X chip outweighs the supply by a 16-fold" Wow!
    Reply
  • AlistairAB 28 November 2019 04:53
    I guess at least we can't complain about 3900x availability anymore. Those are everywhere.
    Reply
  • mihen 04 December 2019 04:29
    They just sold out of 3900x and 3800x on Amazon. 3800x is over MSRP on Newegg.
    Reply