ODG Works With Citrix To Bring Cloud-Hosted Apps To Smartglasses (Updated)

Update, 05/23/2017, 2:00pm PT: ODG replied to our inquiry and confirmed that Citrix works on all ODG smartglasses.We adjusted the copy below accordingly.

Original article, 5/23/17, 11:45am PT:

Osterhout Design Group announced a partnership with Citrix that would bring Citrix’s virtualization and virtual desktop enterprise suites to ODG’s self-contained AR smartglasses.

In the IT sector, the name Citrix is nearly ubiquitous. If your company uses virtual desktops and dumb clients to access digital workstations, there’s a good chance that the backend is powered by Citrix’s technology.

The Citrix Receiver, Citrix XenApp, Citrix XenDesktop platforms enable enterprises to cut down on hardware deployment and software licensing costs. These platforms also enable companies to empower their employees with the ability to access their work from any device. The Citrix Receiver allows you to log in to a virtual desktop from any device with an internet connection, such a PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. And now, you can add ODG smartglasses to that list.

“... we are working with ODG to combine our HDX application delivery technology with ODG smartglasses to showcase the future of work for enterprises and industry,” said Chris Fleck, vice president and technical fellow at Citrix. “We have been extremely impressed with the power and performance of ODG’s devices and believe it is an ideal device on which to expand into new mobile use cases and help drive the next-generation mobile computing platform.”

Citrix added full support for ODG’s smartglasses to its virtualization platforms. ODG smartglasses can now access XenDesktop-hosted Windows and Linux virtual desktops, as well as cloud-hosted business applications, through XenApp.

“Today, ODG’s smartglasses are a powerful tool being used or tested by many of the Fortune 500 in both heavy industry and the enterprise to improve efficiencies and drive cost savings,” said Bobby King, VP of Special Projects at ODG. “With Citrix’s suite of software, we extend the appeal and reach of our devices as practical, everyday products that deliver an unparalleled, secure, end-to-end head-worn computing solution for business and personal use. It’s an exciting new dawn for business mobility.”

Citrix’s virtual hosting platform introduces more performance and versatility to ODG’s Smartglasses. Hosted desktops and applications benefit from the performance of the server cluster’s advanced capabilities, such as accessing Machine Learning and AI algorithms that you couldn’t dream of using on a mobile device without backend help.

The Citrix Reciever for ODG Smartglasses is available today. ODG said the software works on the company's entire portfolio of smartglasses.