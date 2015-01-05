Origin PC Loads EON17-X, EON15-X Gaming Notebooks With Desktop Intel Processors

Origin PC loaded its new EON17-X and EON15-X gaming notebooks with desktop Intel processors, because of course it did. You can configure either system with up to a quad-core Intel Core i7-4790K (up to 4.4 GHz) CPU.

Even so, the company managed to reduce the size of these lappies by a good bit. Both are around 40 percent thinner and 30 percent lighter than before; the EON17-X and EON15-X now check in at 1.52 inches thick and 8.5 lbs, and 1.4 inches and 7.49 lbs, respectively. No one would mistake one of these beastly things for an ultrabook, but they do look a bit less chunky than lots of gaming notebooks, especially considering the desktop CPU inside.

In addition to the Intel chips (and Origin's factory overclocking), the systems offer up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 M (8 GB), up to 32 GB of RAM, and support for m.2 PCI-E, SSD and HDD storage up to 4 TB with a variety of RAID 0/1 options. They also feature backlit keyboards with a full numpad and anti-ghosting keys (which, let's be honest, is essential to an optimal laptop gaming experience).

The EON17-X has a 17.3-inch LED display, and the EONX-15 offers a 15.6-inch panel. The company did not say what the resolutions are, but considering the fact that Origin didn't make a big deal about the resolution and that one of the touted specs is "4K Gaming support with 4K Ready external display," we assume that these are both 1920 x 1080. We'd very much like to be proven wrong on that point, as it would be a bummer to pay for those killer internal specs but not get a 2K or higher display.

For those looking for an even slimmer gaming notebook, Origin announced a thinner and lighter EON15-S with a 15.6-inch display, and it's just a bit over an inch thick (1.13 inches) and weighs 5.5 pounds.

This notebook has an actual notebook processor, the Intel Core i7-4720HQ, as well as up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M (4 GB), up to 32 GB of RAM, and apparently the same storage options as the EON17-X and EON15-X. The keyboard is white-backlit (i.e. no full color options like its bigger brothers) and has a numpad.

Origin PC confirmed that the EON15-X and EON17-X gaming notebooks are available for order today; the starting price is $1,842.

