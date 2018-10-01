Project Stream: Google Takes on GeForce Now

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Google's getting into the game streaming business. The search giant today announced Project Stream, a "technical test" which lets you stream video games to the Chrome web browser on either a desktop or laptop. To test Project Stream, Google will let select participants play Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free beginning Oct. 5.

Those interested in participating can sign up here. Google says Project Stream is meant for internet connections that can handle a 25-megabit-per-second connection, and that users must be 17 years or older (for the trial, at least, this makes sense. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is rated M for mature by the ESRB).

Google is seemingly preparing to go up against Nvidia's GeForce Now, which lets PC, Mac and Nvidia's Shield platform gamers stream more than 225 games. That service is currently in a free beta.

These services may, one day, mean that many gamers don't need powerful gaming PCs or consoles to play games. However, many currently do not have fast enough internet connections to make it work.