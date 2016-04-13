Trending

Remedy Addresses Multiple Issues With 'Quantum Break' On PC

Remedy’s Quantum Break is available now on the Xbox One and PC, but those playing the Windows 10 version encountered a series of issues within the game.  A week after Quantum Break’s launch, the developers are finally addressing the numerous problems and feedback.

Multiple Issues

At the top of the list is frame stuttering and pacing. When the game shipped, there was a “major rounding error” in the game’s refresh rate predictions. There isn’t a fix available for it yet, but the developers are working on a solution in an upcoming update.

There’s also a scenario where video memory becomes fragmented after playing the game for a long duration. Due to the fragmentation, certain assets are moved to the system memory, which cripples the game’s rendering performance. Remedy said that the issue is extremely rare, but nevertheless, it is continuing to look at the issue and figure out a method to prevent video memory problems in the future. As a side note, the development team also told users to install a specific driver version for their GPUs to play the game. For Nvidia cards, use version 362.00, and for AMD GPUs, install version 16.4.1 of the Radeon Software Crimson Edition.

The developers were also able to replicate a scenario where the game crashed on launch with the help of “SIMD instructions that require SSE4.1.” Just like the video memory issue, this crash is supposedly a rare occurrence, but the team will create a fix for the problem and monitor the game for any further crashes at launch.

At certain points in the game, some players also encountered a series of light flares or flashing lights, which disrupted gameplay. For now, the sole method to fixing the problem is to close the game and reopen it again.

Requested Features

Players also asked for more features to make the gameplay experience less frustrating. One example is the request to add an option to quit the game from the main menu. At the moment, the only way to exit the game at any point is to press Alt-F4 or to press the “X” icon at the top-right corner of the window. Remedy will add the “Quit” option in a future update.

Certain performance and visuals options aren’t available in Windows Store games, one of which is the ability to disable VSync. This means that certain Universal Windows Applications (UWA), such as Quantum Break, have a locked framerate. However, that will change soon. At Microsoft Build, Xbox head Phil Spencer mentioned that VSync options — in addition to support for GSync and FreeSync — are coming in May. Additional options are also on the way, such as the ability to turn off the game’s film grain filter, which was Remedy’s “artistic choice” for the game due to its cinematic approach to storytelling.

A Word On Multi-GPU Functionality And Rendering

If you have a multi-GPU setup for your PC, it seems that Quantum Break won’t be able to support it. According to Remedy, the extra work required to support DirectX 12 multi-GPU configurations on the game’s engine “would have been significant and out of scope.”

The developers also wanted to reiterate the rendering process for Quantum Break. Just like the Xbox One variant, the PC version renders the game through four buffers. If you’re playing it at 1080p resolution, then the images are first rendered through four 720p buffers at 4xMSAA (multisample anti-aliasing).

“[The] engine assigns input geometry samples from 4xMSAA rendering into shaded clusters in order to maximize covered geometry while keeping the performance on acceptable level by reducing expensive shaded samples. When you change the resolution, the buffers used to construct the image are always 2/3rds of the set resolution, i.e. in 2560x1440 they would be 1706x960.”

Not The Best Start

The issues with Quantum Break on PC is somewhat troubling, and obviously, the team at Remedy is working hard to fix the issues. For Microsoft, which saw the game as one of its marquee titles, these issues don’t bode well for its plan to attract PC gamers to the Windows Store.

  • megajynx 13 April 2016 23:24
    Another lazy programmer team bought and paid for by consoles IF YOU CANNOT MAKE A GAME RIGHT FOR PC THEN DON'T MAKE IT. Stop with your lame bs excuses. ALL of you gaming programmers get off your high horses and do real work like what use to be done for PC's. I'm absolutely sick to death of this kind of acceptance and un-accountability for lazy programmers actions good way to stay out of the VR future consoles are not VR capable or worth a crap compared to the VR options for PC. VR is the future and if you cannot even program a regular 3D game how are you going to be able to do a good VR people will either get sick have seizures or even die from poorly optimized and programmed games. Then you will be sued period!!

    I wouldn't put the entire blame on the developers, if you're looking to blame anything, blame the one consistent element that's wreaking PC gaming: UWA. Although one fat minus one for having to alt+f4 instead of menu > blah/stuff/words > exit game, and another for the 66% frame buffers (either lazy porting or API issues). Id rather have 1080p + FXAA or TAA if resources permitting, than 66%1080p + 4xMSAA.

    Side/unrelated note: How come Universal (except for USB), is almost ALWAYS an oxymoron in the industry?
  • eklipz330 14 April 2016 01:52
    did they fix the whole "it's only on UWP" thing? because that's the thing that really needs fixing

    UWP is a broken mess, and it's upsetting that they are testing it out like this. complete failure. porting console games to PC is not a good idea
  • 14 April 2016 03:12
    This game is failure just like entire UWP. Nvidia must be laughing at Microsoft.
  • Emanuel Elmo 14 April 2016 03:27
    did they fix the whole "it's only on UWP" thing? because that's the thing that really needs fixing

    UWP is a broken mess, and it's upsetting that they are testing it out like this. complete failure. porting console games to PC is not a good idea

    Porting anything to the PC was never a good idea. We saw this way back in the day and we are still seeing it now.

    But it is all about the money. Even if PC gamers just stop buying games to boycott this abysmal mess of failures, it will still not counter act the amount of people that are already on consoles and just eating up the games.

    A good example.... Megajynx.... he would sacrifice quality for jaggy corners and a picture that looks 1995.

    When Crysis 3 still looks better today than any new games coming out... that is an issue for me on how far we have come. What the hell happened? GREED... that is what.
  • pjargon2 14 April 2016 03:35
    Put it on steam and I'll buy it. Gfwl was so infuriatingly bad, I can't believe Microsoft managed something worse
  • nitrium 14 April 2016 04:45
    This game is failure just like entire UWP. Nvidia must be laughing at Microsoft.
    What does nVidia have to do with it? Serious question. I thought this was solely a MS/Windows issue. Did nVidia tell MS it was a terrible idea or something? Are AMD and Intel potentially laughing too, or is it just nVidia?
  • Mike Coberly 14 April 2016 06:18
    What in the chicken-fried F*** do they think they're doing? Honestly, this is suppose to appease those that shelled out $60 for this steaming pile of game? I guess PC gaming really is on it's way out, escorted by Microsoft no less.
    Shame, I guess I just invested in my last upgrade.
  • phantomferrari 14 April 2016 13:31
    From what I remember reading the redstone update should fix a lot of issues people have with UWP, but i am very confused on why microsoft would release it to the public in such a sorry state it was in. i really think they have no idea what the consumer wants anymore.

    just look at microsoft edge. they built a browser from the ground up and it didnt include the ability to add extensions to it and we wont get that ability til this summer (6+ months after being revealed)
  • ubercake 14 April 2016 15:21
    Don't blame the programmers, blame the board members who want the bigger bonuses this quarter and then move on to the next corp right away for the next big bonus. They're the ones pushing programmers to release alpha and beta as production.
  • alidan 14 April 2016 16:38
    This game is failure just like entire UWP. Nvidia must be laughing at Microsoft.
    What does nVidia have to do with it? Serious question. I thought this was solely a MS/Windows issue. Did nVidia tell MS it was a terrible idea or something? Are AMD and Intel potentially laughing too, or is it just nVidia?

    Nvidia is laughing because with the new generation of video card, their setup will be faster under Windows 7 / DX11 than AMD under Windows 10 / DX12 especially considering that in most times Crossfire or SLI won't even work under DX12. Microsoft is literally destroying gaming on PC by locking the platform with their exclusivity bullshit and they will never care about Crossfire or similar technologies. AMD must be really dumb.
    vulkan
