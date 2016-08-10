'Quantum Break' Coming To Steam, Gets Physical Version, Too

Quantum Break, the latest title from Remedy Entertainment, made its debut on the Xbox One and PC (via the Windows Store) back in April. However, Microsoft wants to expand the game’s fan base on PC with a physical retail version of the game, in addition to a release on Steam.
When the PC version came out, it was plagued with performance issues. The developers released updates over the past few months that repaired most of the problems. Those improvements are included in the retail and Steam versions of Quantum Break.
The physical copy is actually called Quantum Break: Timeless Collector’s Edition, and it’s published by Nordic Games, which also worked on the PC version of Alan Wake, another Remedy title. In addition to “premium packaging,” the bundle includes a “Making Of” Blu-ray disc and book, the soundtrack, two posters and a quick-start guide. As for the game itself, it comes on five discs, and you’ll need to verify ownership with the included Steam key.
The Steam version and the Timeless Collector’s Edition arrive next month on September 14 for $39.99.
|Name
|Quantum Break
|Type
|Action/Adventure
|Developer
|Remedy Entertainment
|Publisher
|Microsoft Studios
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
|April 5, 2016
now they need money so their releasing it on other stores yeah no thanks microsoft
... Would I be pushing my luck if I hope Sunset Overdrive somehow magically appears on Steam someday?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW2YeekqqtY
No it is NOT a Win10/xbone exclusive anymore, that is why it is available on STEAM
http://store.steampowered.com/app/474960/
It will work in Win7 to Win10 64bit
@NOLONAR
MS had been ported this game to Windows 10 for a while
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/p/quantum-break/9nblggh6h0rv
I was talking about Sunset Overdrive.
Did I quote the wrong post, or why did you think I meant Quantum Break?
You realize that UWP is not the same as the Windows store, right? UWP is just the idea that an application written for Windows 10 can also work on Windows 10 mobile without having to be ported to it. It can be released on the Windows Store, Steam or even retail disk.
So it being on the Windows Store was not it being a UWP application. It would still be a UWP application on Steam.
A failure? Its market share has increased in 6 months and is at about 25% which is pretty damn fast, especially compared to 8 and 8.1.
UWP also has significant limitations, firstly (and I'm not certain if this has changed) Games do not run in fullscreen, they run in borderless full screen mode, meaning the game does not lock the screen for exclusive use this can have an impact on render performance. It also imposes hardware restrictions too in that SLI is rendered useless in UWP titles; etc... It is not simply 'a method for ensuring that "application written for Windows 10 can also work on Windows 10 mobile without having to be ported to it"
UWP is simply an attempt to transfer control from the User, you cant peer into the UWP container and your ability to utilise hardware features of your PC is dictated by the container. There is also some concern that in the future Microsoft may deprecate Win32 in favour of UWP, now, while I doubt that Win32 is likely to disappear the concerns remain and they are valid. It is quite likely that feature development will favour UWP over Win32 moving forward.