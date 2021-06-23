Retro Apple Hardware Reborn With Raspberry Pi

One thing is for sure, we love the Raspberry Pi here at Tom's Hardware but we also have a soft spot for Apple. When these two come together, we can't help but get excited! Whether you're running a mac-based OS theme on the Pi , baking an Apple MacBook Pi or even just running RetroPie on an old iMac , expect us to be there to cover the cool crossover project!

Today we're excited to add another Apple Pi creation to our list of projects— PJ Evans , a writer for the official Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi, has created what he calls the PiMac. This rig features a Raspberry Pi inside of a2004 - 2006 era iMac G5 case.

Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects breathe life into old gadgets. What stands out most about this project is how much original hardware it uses. This system uses the iMac speakers, power button and even the built-in camera.

According to Evans, the video output is also handled using the original screen. It's built with a Samsung panel which accepts input thanks to the help of an HDMI to LCD driver board. To find out which driver board you need all you have to do is search eBay using the model number of your screen.