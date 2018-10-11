Trending

Razer Makes Cheap, White Blade 15 Gaming Laptops With New Storage Options

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer is adding two new members to the Razer Blade 15 family in the forms of a a new base model that starts at $1,599 and a Mercury White Limited Edition, starting at $2,199, that adds a new color to the mix.

Launching today, the new base model has an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM and a FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It starts with a 128GB SSD and 1TB, 5,400-rpm HDD, but can be upgraded to a 256GB NVMe-PCIe SSD and a 2TB, 5,400-rpm HDD (which bumps the cost to $1,799). The base model’s comparatively cheaper price should allow more gamers to play on Razer’s machines, though it still isn’t a budget machine.

Razer Blade 15Base ModelMercury White Limited Edition
CPUIntel Core i7-8750HIntel Core i7-8750H
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-QNvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or 1070 Max-Q
RAM16GB DDR4 2667 MHz16GB DDR4 2667 MHz
StorageUp to 256 NVMe PCIe SSD, 2TB HDDUp to 512GB PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD
Display15.6-inch FHD 60Hz15.6-inch, FHD 144Hz
KeyboardSingle-zone RGBPer-key RGB
Starting Price$1,599$2,199

The new Razer Blade is a little thicker than some of its family members at 0.8 inches, but that’s enough room for a Gigabit Ethernet port and a new thermal management system. It also dials down the Chroma with a single-zone RGB keyboard.

The Mercury White addition has the same chassis as the Blade 15 we saw earlier this year (as well as per-key backlighting), but with a matte white finish and white Razer logo. It will debut in Q4 of this year in the U.S. and Canada.

(Image credit: Razer)

That model will come with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, a 144Hz FHD display, 16GB of RAM and either a GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or 1070 Max-Q, as well as a 512GB PCIe SSD (the latter pushes the price to  $2,599).

Both announcements come alongside Razer’s unveiling of the Razer Phone 2.

  • knightmike 11 October 2018 03:46
    Is "Cheap" part of its name or are you actually trying to suggest that $1600 is inexpensive?
  • Gam3r01 11 October 2018 04:11
    21392208 said:
    Is "Cheap" part of its name or are you actually trying to suggest that $1600 is inexpensive?

    In the second paragraph, "The base model’s comparatively cheaper price should allow more gamers to play on Razer’s machines, though it still isn’t a budget machine. "
    So cheap compared to other razer laptops, not the market.
  • drawingpin 11 October 2018 11:47
    21392208 said:
    Is "Cheap" part of its name or are you actually trying to suggest that $1600 is inexpensive?

    It's funny, I saw the the headline and I thought for 1/2 a second that they had entered the budgeting gaming laptop market, then is left my head while clicking on the link. I'm with you $1600 isn't cheap. Our company president who isn't short of a bob or 2 would sniff at spending that much on a laptop.
  • DrakeFS 11 October 2018 13:47
    21392208 said:
    Is "Cheap" part of its name or are you actually trying to suggest that $1600 is inexpensive?

    Should of been "cheaper" not "cheap". Current title is clickbait, a cheap gaming laptop by Razer would have been newsworthy for sure. Still stuck paying the Razer tax on this one.
  • jaredtrout 11 October 2018 15:25
    I miss the 14" laptops... was it really necessary to go to a larger size?
  • milkod2001 11 October 2018 16:06
    Someone tell Andrew cheap laptops would be at $400-700 not starting from $1600. LOL what a joke.
  • cub_fanatic 11 October 2018 20:36
    I miss the 14" laptops... was it really necessary to go to a larger size?

    According to notebookcheck, "The new Blade 15 is just 10 mm (~0.4”) wider than its Blade 14 predecessor and just as deep, but 0.7 mm (~0.03”) slimmer." Similar footprint plus more screen made the 14 redundant. Also, I'm guessing 15.6 inch 1080p panels are cheaper than the less common 14 inch. They peobably would have to charge us more for a 14 inch Blade with the new bezel design.
