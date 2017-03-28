Razer Claims 'First' THX-Certified Laptop With Razer Blade Pro; Updated With Kaby Lake

Razer announced that its flagship 17” Razer Blade Pro has become the “first” notebook to be certified by THX. The company also updated the CPU to the latest 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

The Razer Blade Pro features an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, replacing the previously available Skylake counterpart, the Core i7-6820HK. It still rocks the same memory capacity, graphics, and storage configuration options, which includes 32GB (2 x 16GB) of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, and SSD RAID 0 configurations up to 2TB (two 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs). However, the memory speed has been upgraded to DDR4-2,666 (2,667MHz), up from the previous version’s DDR4-2,133.

The 17.3” 4K (3840 x 2160) IGZO G-Sync display is also the same screen as the previous Razer Blade Pro, but Razer can now claim that it’s the first gaming laptop to earn THX Mobile Certification for its color resolution, color accuracy, and video playback performance. Furthermore, the audio jack on the Razer Blade Pro meets THX requirements for voltage output, frequency response, distortion, signal-to-noise ratio, and crosstalk.

Networking is provided by Killer Doubleshot, which consists of a Killer Wireless-AC 1535 module and a Killer E2500 gigabit Ethernet interface. The Razer Blade Pro also sports three USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C Thunderbolt port, and an SDXC card reader. The RGB LED backlit keyboard features low-profile mechanical switches and can be controlled using Razer's Synapse software.

The new Razer Blade Pro will be available in April from the Razerzone online store with configurations starting at $4,000.