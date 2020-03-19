Razer Converts Factories To Make Surgical Masks, Will Donate One Million Units

Razer CEO, Min-Liang Tan, tweeted that Razer is converting its factories to make surgical masks. This comes in amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, to which the company wishes to contribute some of its resources.

"While there has been incredible demand for our products during this time with many staying home to avoid the crowds (and to play games), the team at understands that all of us have a part to play in fighting the virus – no matter which industry we come from," tweeted the Razer CEO.

The gaming peripheral maker intends to manufacture at least one million surgical masks, which it will donate to frontline healthcare staff around the world.

Tan explained that some of Razer's engineers have been working up to 24 hour shifts to find ways of converting existing manufacturing lines as quickly as possible so that the company can promptly respond to the sudden surge in demand for surgical masks.

It is not known at this time whether Razer's masks will come in black with the Razer logo on them, or whether they will have RGB stitching.