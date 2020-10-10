Razer’s First Gaming Chair Has a Unique Hanging Pillow

Today, Razer’s launching its first gaming chair, the $500 black-and-green Iskur. And don’t worry, it has “For Gamers. By Gamers.” stitched directly onto the front of the chair’s seat, followed by a trademark symbol, in case you get confused.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Iskur’s key feature is its external lumbar support cushion, which hangs off the lower half of the chair’s adjustable backrest and has 26 degrees of customization. It’s meant to promote healthy spine posture during long gaming sessions, and Razer claims it does a better job of it than existing support pillow or internal cushion solutions. The cushion also boasts a snake scale design, because Razer.

(Image credit: Razer)

The snakeskin look carries over to the seat cushion, and both it and the lumbar cushion use high-density foam. There’s also a memory foam neck pillow further up the chair and “4D armrests” at the chair’s side. We weren’t able to confirm if time travel is a confirmed feature here, but we do know that you can raise, lower and turn the armrests to your heart’s content.

So, what we’re essentially seeing here is the same bucket-seat style racing chair design common to gamer setups but with a more adjustable cushion design for your lower back. But if you think that means sacrifices elsewhere, don’t worry. The chair itself is rated to support 300 pounds and held up for 120,000 swivels and 300,000 backrest adjustments in Razer’s internal testing.