'Red Dead Redemption 2' Delayed To Spring 2018

Earlier this year, Rockstar Games formally announced Red Dead Redemption 2, much to everyone’s excitement. The trailer mentioned that the game was coming out this fall, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to play it, actually; the studio announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 is delayed to spring 2018.

Rockstar didn’t give any specific details for the delay, saying only that “some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans.” Rockstar’s last major release was Grand Theft Auto V, but it was created initially for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when it launched on September 17, 2013. It was then brought to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One more than a year later, on November 18, 2014.



Red Dead Redemption 2, then, will be the first game in Rockstar’s lineup that will be made “from the ground up” on the current generation of consoles. There’s still no word on whether or not the game will make its way to the PC. Grand Theft Auto V eventually made its way to PC on April 14, 2015, which was five months after it came to the PS4 and Xbox One, so there’s some hope for the PC gaming crowd.

Even though the game will come out later than expected, Rockstar said it’s still on track to release more information about Red Dead Redemption 2 in the near future. The studio told fans that it will bring more details about it this summer, which could mean that it might have an appearance at this year’s E3.