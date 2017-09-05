'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' Gold Edition, DLC Coming December 12

In April, Capcom delayed the “Not A Hero” downloadable content (DLC) for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard because its state at the time would have disappointed fans who enjoyed the base game. Now, the studio has an updated release date for the DLC, another piece of content, and a new collection called the Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition.

The bundle includes the previously released “Banned Footage” DLC packs as well as “Not A Hero,” which features series staple Chris Redfield. As Redfield, you’ll enter the Baker estate once again to fight off the horrors within, which will include a new enemy. If you already own the game, you can download “Not A Hero” for free.

The Gold Edition also includes a newly announced expansion called “End of Zoe,” which takes place after the main story and Redfield’s journey. As the title suggests, the content will show you the “fate of the Baker’s [sic] daughter.” Capcom didn’t reveal additional details about the DLC, but you can check out a teaser screenshot from the upcoming add-on below. “End of Zoe” is also available for Season Pass holders or as a standalone purchase.

Even though the studio made the announcement today, you’ll still have to wait months to try out all of the new content. Both DLC packs will make their debut alongside the launch of the collection on December 12. A price for the new DLC and the collection weren’t revealed. Capcom also said that the DLC will support PlayStation VR. If you’re curious about Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's performance on the PC, check out our detailed performance analysis of the game, which also includes some benchmarks.