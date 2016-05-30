Trending

Riotoro Emerges With Ghostwriter Keyboards, New PSUs And Bifröst Cooler

Riotoro announced today the expansion of its PC hardware line with the addition of three new categories: gaming keyboards, PSUs, and liquid CPU coolers. These join the company's PC cases, mice, and fans.

Riotoro is a gaming gear company, created by former employees of other large companies (eg, Corsair and Nvidia). Its goal is to offer more affordable products to enthusiasts. The company has been making cases, mice and fans, and now it will add gaming keyboards, PSUs and liquid cooling kits to its lineup.

Ghostwriters

During Computex, Riotoro introduced two new Ghostwriter gaming keyboards, one with mechanical switches and the other with plain rubber dome keys. According to Riotoro, both models feature a unique “stealth” exterior that reflects the serious game-tuned precision and performance of these keyboards.

The Ghostwriter RGB mechanical keyboard has a brushed aluminum faceplate, a braided cable and a detachable magnetic wrist rest. It will be available later in 2016. Riotoro hasn't announce pricing yet.

The Ghostwriter Standard has global backlighting, using eight colors, and also includes a detachable magnetic wrist rest. The Ghostwriter Standard will also be available later in 2016, with pricing still to be announced.

The higher-end Ghostwriter keyboard uses Kailh Brown switches and supports animated, RGB backlighting that can be programmed via keyboard controls or through software. The standard Ghostwriter model with traditional membrane keys lacks per-key backlighting, which keeps costs low. Both models include USB pass-through, full N-key rollover, 1ms response time, and dedicated media keys along plus a volume roller.

Onyx And Enigma PSUs

Riotoro also has a PSU. The company cooperated with Great Wall (which is behind Corsair's CSM and SF models) on Onyx and Enigma. Riotoro said these units will be based on a new platform, designed to hit the sweet spot for practical real-world performance, reliability and price.

The Onyx line consists of three Bronze members with 450W, 650W and 750W capacities; semi-modular cabling; and 100% Japanese primary (APFC/bulk capacitors). The Onyx PSUs use rifle bearing fans and come with a 3-year warranty.

The Enigma line counts only one member with 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and 750W capacity. It also features a semi-modular cabling design and 100% Japanese primary capacitors. It uses a hydro dynamic bearing (HDB) fan and comes with a 5-year warranty.

Chilling Out With Bifröst

Riotoro's new cooling product is the Bifröst all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, available in 120mm and 240mm versions. These are enthusiast-level cooling solutions the manufacturer claimed has an easy-to-install mounting system and a wallet-friendly price. They include dual/single 120mm PWM fans, a copper cold plate for improved heat transfer (from CPU to water block), long and flexible tubes, a tool free mounting bracket, and a 5-year warranty. The MSRPs of the Bifröst 120mm and 240mm are $84.99 and $99.99 respectively.

Riotoro also upgraded its Uruz V2 optical gaming mouse with a new design and an upgraded polymer shell, aluminum scroll wheel, and a low-resistance cord. It's got a 4,000 DPI optical sensor, with on-the-fly DPI adjustment, and 16.8 million color RGB lighting. It includes six programmable buttons and has a 1,000 Hz polling rate, as well as an "ultra-durable," soft-touch coating. It will be available in Q3 2016 and its MSRP has been set to 40 bucks.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotroderx 30 May 2016 22:15
    Really wish companies would bring out more options when it comes to mechanical keyboards. Basically you have you pick from Red, Browns, blues! I know there most likely the most popular choices but at the same time are they most popular cause there pretty much the only choice for most people!. I personally love blacks and would like to try greens. Lack of offerings with such keys really makes it challenging to try anything other then the three
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 31 May 2016 00:56
    How does Riotoro figure that 199.99 for what is almost certainly a run of the mill 240mm AIO cooler is "wallet friendly"? Especially when you can get Corsair's best 280mm AIO for 118.00, Cooler masters Nepton 280mm for 139.99 and various 240mm coolers from a variety of manufacturers for 99.00 to about 120 bucks.
    Reply
  • cliffro 31 May 2016 01:22
    Reply
  • ammaross 31 May 2016 02:58
    Can't wait for the almost-demanded AIO cooler roundup all these announcements will cause. Be interesting to see the Bifrost stacked up against existing ID Cooling, Corsair, etc coolers and some of the just-announced ones such as the EXllusion 280 and 360.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 31 May 2016 03:35
    Really wish companies would bring out more options when it comes to mechanical keyboards. Basically you have you pick from Red, Browns, blues! I know there most likely the most popular choices but at the same time are they most popular cause there pretty much the only choice for most people!. I personally love blacks and would like to try greens. Lack of offerings with such keys really makes it challenging to try anything other then the three

    Most other colors are proprietary to individual manufacturers. Pretty sure MX Green is Cooler Master's own switch. White is somebody else's. Black might not be proprietary. But by far, red/blue/brown are the most popular because they aren't proprietary to any manufacturer.
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 31 May 2016 04:29
    18044891 said:
    How does Riotoro figure that 199.99 for what is almost certainly a run of the mill 240mm AIO cooler is "wallet friendly"? Especially when you can get Corsair's best 280mm AIO for 118.00, Cooler masters Nepton 280mm for 139.99 and various 240mm coolers from a variety of manufacturers for 99.00 to about 120 bucks.

    Typo maybe?

    From PCPer

    Bifröst 240

    240mm radiator deliver enhanced heat dissipation
    Dual 120mm RIOTORO static pressure PWM fans for efficient cooling and low noise
    New generation copper cold plate for improved heat transfer from CPU to water block
    Long, flexible braided tubing for easy installation
    Simple tool-free mounting bracket for quick and easy installation
    5-year warranty
    Suggested retail price: $99.99 USD

    That would certainly make a lot more sense. At that price, they might even sell some of them.
    Reply
  • THESITHLORD 31 May 2016 05:16
    "wallet friendly"? $199.99 my ass Corsair's best 280mm AIO for 118.00, Cooler masters Nepton 280mm for 139.99 and various 240mm coolers from a variety of manufacturers for 99.00 to about 120 bucks. Riotoro is not going no where 2 MUCH MONEY WALLETORO bring does price down.
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 31 May 2016 05:53
    Clearly you did not read the comments before posting. It seems that is a typo and the price is actually 99.99, not 199.99.
    Reply
  • f-14 01 June 2016 00:41
    Really wish companies would bring out more options when it comes to mechanical keyboards. Basically you have you pick from Red, Browns, blues! I know there most likely the most popular choices but at the same time are they most popular cause there pretty much the only choice for most people!. I personally love blacks and would like to try greens. Lack of offerings with such keys really makes it challenging to try anything other then the three
    a sharpie marker of your color choice, masking tape and a ruler and a scissors or exactoknife fix that problem.
    Reply