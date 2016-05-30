Riotoro Emerges With Ghostwriter Keyboards, New PSUs And Bifröst Cooler

Riotoro is a gaming gear company, created by former employees of other large companies (eg, Corsair and Nvidia). Its goal is to offer more affordable products to enthusiasts. The company has been making cases, mice and fans, and now it will add gaming keyboards, PSUs and liquid cooling kits to its lineup.

Ghostwriters

During Computex, Riotoro introduced two new Ghostwriter gaming keyboards, one with mechanical switches and the other with plain rubber dome keys. According to Riotoro, both models feature a unique “stealth” exterior that reflects the serious game-tuned precision and performance of these keyboards.

The Ghostwriter RGB mechanical keyboard has a brushed aluminum faceplate, a braided cable and a detachable magnetic wrist rest. It will be available later in 2016. Riotoro hasn't announce pricing yet.

The Ghostwriter Standard has global backlighting, using eight colors, and also includes a detachable magnetic wrist rest. The Ghostwriter Standard will also be available later in 2016, with pricing still to be announced.

The higher-end Ghostwriter keyboard uses Kailh Brown switches and supports animated, RGB backlighting that can be programmed via keyboard controls or through software. The standard Ghostwriter model with traditional membrane keys lacks per-key backlighting, which keeps costs low. Both models include USB pass-through, full N-key rollover, 1ms response time, and dedicated media keys along plus a volume roller.

Onyx And Enigma PSUs

Riotoro also has a PSU. The company cooperated with Great Wall (which is behind Corsair's CSM and SF models) on Onyx and Enigma. Riotoro said these units will be based on a new platform, designed to hit the sweet spot for practical real-world performance, reliability and price.

The Onyx line consists of three Bronze members with 450W, 650W and 750W capacities; semi-modular cabling; and 100% Japanese primary (APFC/bulk capacitors). The Onyx PSUs use rifle bearing fans and come with a 3-year warranty.

The Enigma line counts only one member with 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and 750W capacity. It also features a semi-modular cabling design and 100% Japanese primary capacitors. It uses a hydro dynamic bearing (HDB) fan and comes with a 5-year warranty.

Chilling Out With Bifröst

Riotoro's new cooling product is the Bifröst all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, available in 120mm and 240mm versions. These are enthusiast-level cooling solutions the manufacturer claimed has an easy-to-install mounting system and a wallet-friendly price. They include dual/single 120mm PWM fans, a copper cold plate for improved heat transfer (from CPU to water block), long and flexible tubes, a tool free mounting bracket, and a 5-year warranty. The MSRPs of the Bifröst 120mm and 240mm are $84.99 and $99.99 respectively.

Riotoro also upgraded its Uruz V2 optical gaming mouse with a new design and an upgraded polymer shell, aluminum scroll wheel, and a low-resistance cord. It's got a 4,000 DPI optical sensor, with on-the-fly DPI adjustment, and 16.8 million color RGB lighting. It includes six programmable buttons and has a 1,000 Hz polling rate, as well as an "ultra-durable," soft-touch coating. It will be available in Q3 2016 and its MSRP has been set to 40 bucks.

