RX 6800 XT Geekbench and Ashes of the Singularity Scores Revealed

Since the keynote for the RDNA2 launch, we have seen the AMD slides of its RX 6800 XT going toe-to-toe with Nvidia's RTX 3080 graphics card in gaming performance which is an impressive feat. However, due to the fact, the performance slides come directly from AMD, we can't be sure if these results are realistic. Fortunately, we've stumbled upon some non-AMD generated performance results in Ashes of the Singularity and Geekbench 5 tweeted by APISAK that should give us some scores for comparison. As these are unverified benchmarks take their results with a pinch of salt until we can carry out our own series of benchmarks.

First off is Ashes of the Singularity, a popular game known for its benchmarking more than its actual gameplay, the 6800 XT was running with a Core i7-8700K at stock frequencies with the "Crazy_1080P" DX12 preset for the benchmark. This is a big win for AMD as the score was 10100 points, which is identical to RTX 3080 scores with the same CPU.

Interestingly, for the Geekbench 5 OpenCL score, the results are quite different, the RX 6800 XT measured a 132605 score in the OpenCL test, while the RTX 3080 comes in at a whopping 178932 points, much higher than that of the 6800 XT. The stark difference in scores is probably because Geekbench 5 is not a gaming-workload. It is not uncommon for cards to behave much differently in games compared to compute-heavy applications.

APISAK also linked a new Geenbench 5 score for the RX 6800, AMD's mid-range competitor to the RTX 3070. In the OpenCL bench, it scored 158820 points. It's not that far off from the RX 6800 XT honestly, and it completely destroys the current RTX 3070 Geekbench 5 open CL score of 132864. This shouldn't come as a complete shock, as the RX 6800 spec-wise should be more powerful than the RTX 3070 and it is more expensive than the 3070 so this result does make sense.

So far, it looks like the RX 6800 XT can definitely match the RTX 3080 in gaming performance from these results. The only area where the 6800 XT falls short is the Geekbench 5 score, where the RTX 3080 takes a massive win. But AMD regains the win back in the mid-range arena with the RX 6800 being 25,956 points higher than the RTX 3070.