Trending

Spotted: Samsung's 850 EVO SSD

By

Samsung appears to be working on a new mainstream SSD.

LesNumeriques has managed to catch a glimpse of a new product from Samsung at IFA – the 850 EVO SSD. The product hasn't been officially announced yet, but based on the information given at the booth and the target group of the existing 840 EVO SSD, we can make a handful of assumptions.

The information that was revealed at the booth is that the unit will be the first SSD geared at a mainstream audience with 3-bit 3D V-NAND. The first SSD to carry 3D V-NAND was the just-released Samsung 850 Pro SSD. The unit is also a 3-bit unit, which means that it will use TLC NAND memory.

The "3D" part in 3D V-NAND means that rather than shrinking the NAND cells to be smaller, Samsung is stacking the NAND cells in multiple layers in order to attain higher data densities. You might wonder what is the point of higher densities, but the answer is simple: lower cost per gigabyte of data. Combine that with using TLC NAND and you've got yourself a very affordable design for a mainstream SSD in the 850 EVO.

We don't really know much more about the units. Hopefully, more info will be available soon.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 09 September 2014 20:27
    I'll take 5 send them to me now.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 09 September 2014 20:31
    i hope it has at least a 6 year warranty with high endurance like the 850 pro's 10 year warranty
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 09 September 2014 20:37
    14141519 said:
    i hope it has at least a 6 year warranty with high endurance like the 850 pro's 10 year warranty
    10 year warranty!!! I gotta get my paws on one of these babies.
    Reply
  • dovah-chan 09 September 2014 20:46
    Samsung stop being so good you're blowing away all the competition
    Reply
  • Amdlova 09 September 2014 21:12
    we need sata 4 or sas... sata 3 is too slow!
    Reply
  • kinggremlin 09 September 2014 21:20
    Here's a prediction you can take to the bank. It will be imperceptibly faster than its predecessor. SSD performance "innovation" has pretty much ground to a halt. There isn't anything that can really be done at this point to change the user experience for the better.
    Reply
  • alidan 09 September 2014 22:06
    Here's a prediction you can take to the bank. It will be imperceptibly faster than its predecessor. SSD performance "innovation" has pretty much ground to a halt. There isn't anything that can really be done at this point to change the user experience for the better.

    use 2 sata ports and software that sets it up as a raid 0, there, just increased the speed by two... could probably have 4 way without to much extra cost too.
    Reply
  • Mac266 09 September 2014 22:33
    Make it Sata Express and I'll take it. Maybe two.
    Reply
  • littleleo 09 September 2014 22:43
    I've been disappointed in the M.2 models from Samsung so far I hope the 850 EVO version isn't limit to the Sata3 specs.
    Reply
  • dovah-chan 09 September 2014 22:50
    It's less about the increasing the user experience (which is already exceptional especially with the Samsung magician software which is wonderful) and more about pushing for higher capacities at lower price points as well as setting the standard for future drives to come.

    Reply