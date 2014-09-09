Spotted: Samsung's 850 EVO SSD

LesNumeriques has managed to catch a glimpse of a new product from Samsung at IFA – the 850 EVO SSD. The product hasn't been officially announced yet, but based on the information given at the booth and the target group of the existing 840 EVO SSD, we can make a handful of assumptions.

The information that was revealed at the booth is that the unit will be the first SSD geared at a mainstream audience with 3-bit 3D V-NAND. The first SSD to carry 3D V-NAND was the just-released Samsung 850 Pro SSD. The unit is also a 3-bit unit, which means that it will use TLC NAND memory.

The "3D" part in 3D V-NAND means that rather than shrinking the NAND cells to be smaller, Samsung is stacking the NAND cells in multiple layers in order to attain higher data densities. You might wonder what is the point of higher densities, but the answer is simple: lower cost per gigabyte of data. Combine that with using TLC NAND and you've got yourself a very affordable design for a mainstream SSD in the 850 EVO.

We don't really know much more about the units. Hopefully, more info will be available soon.

