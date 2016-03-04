Samsung Announces First Display With FreeSync Over HDMI

When AMD released its Fiji GPU, it updated the FreeSync technology to include support for HDMI. Now, just a few months after the release, Samsung has announced the first displays to support FreeSync over HDMI.

Samsung’s CF591 and CF390 are curved displays that use a similar panel technology. The CF591 display measures 27 inches with a resolution of 1920x1080. Although the display is the first announced to use FreeSync over HDMI, it is really a more versatile display targeted at a wider audience than the gaming community.

FreeSync is a helpful feature, but the display refresh rate is just 60 Hz, and it has an average 4 ms response time. These specs aren’t necessarily problematic, but modern gamers typically want an ultra-low response time of around 1 ms. Numerous gamers are also making the jump to 2K and 4K displays with higher refresh rates. As such, this display appears a little lacking from a purely gaming viewpoint.

What Samsung is missing on the gaming side of the display, however, it tries to make up for with other features. Samsung boasted that the display is capable of producing 119 percent of the sRGB color spectrum, along with a high 3000:1 contrast ratio. These features are helpful to users who will be editing photos, videos and other digital images, and it is also improves the viewing experience of games and videos.

Samsung HDMI FreeSync Displays Model CF591 CF390 Design Curved Display Curved Display Size 27-inch 23.5/27-inch Curvature 1800R N/A Resolution 1920x1080 N/A Response Time 4 ms (GTG) N/A Brightness 250 nit N/A Contrast Ratio 3000:1 N/A Color Support 16.7M N/A Viewing Angle 178-degrees N/A Refresh Rate 60 Hz N/A Display Color(s) Silver and White Black High Glossy Stand Type Circular N/A Video Inputs 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 2 x HDMI 1.4 1 x D-Sub 1 x HDMI 1 x D-Sub Audio In Yes No

The display falls short of the better 100 percent Adobe RGB rating that higher-end content creation-oriented displays typically have, so it isn’t necessarily the best work display either, but instead Samsung combined gaming and work-oriented features to create a more well rounded display.

Samsung did not list many details about the CF390 display, except that it will contain both D-Sub and HDMI video inputs, and that it will be available in 23.5-inch and 27-inch models. There is currently no word on pricing or availability for either display.

