Samsung Announces First Display With FreeSync Over HDMI

When AMD released its Fiji GPU, it updated the FreeSync technology to include support for HDMI. Now, just a few months after the release, Samsung has announced the first displays to support FreeSync over HDMI.

Samsung’s CF591 and CF390 are curved displays that use a similar panel technology. The CF591 display measures 27 inches with a resolution of 1920x1080. Although the display is the first announced to use FreeSync over HDMI, it is really a more versatile display targeted at a wider audience than the gaming community.

FreeSync is a helpful feature, but the display refresh rate is just 60 Hz, and it has an average 4 ms response time. These specs aren’t necessarily problematic, but modern gamers typically want an ultra-low response time of around 1 ms. Numerous gamers are also making the jump to 2K and 4K displays with higher refresh rates. As such, this display appears a little lacking from a purely gaming viewpoint.

What Samsung is missing on the gaming side of the display, however, it tries to make up for with other features. Samsung boasted that the display is capable of producing 119 percent of the sRGB color spectrum, along with a high 3000:1 contrast ratio. These features are helpful to users who will be editing photos, videos and other digital images, and it is also improves the viewing experience of games and videos.

Samsung HDMI FreeSync Displays
ModelCF591CF390
DesignCurved DisplayCurved Display
Size27-inch23.5/27-inch
Curvature1800RN/A
Resolution1920x1080N/A
Response Time4 ms (GTG)N/A
Brightness250 nitN/A
Contrast Ratio3000:1N/A
Color Support16.7MN/A
Viewing Angle178-degreesN/A
Refresh Rate60 HzN/A
Display Color(s)Silver and WhiteBlack High Glossy
Stand TypeCircularN/A
Video Inputs1 x DisplayPort 1.22 x HDMI 1.41 x D-Sub1 x HDMI1 x D-Sub
Audio InYesNo

The display falls short of the better 100 percent Adobe RGB rating that higher-end content creation-oriented displays typically have, so it isn’t necessarily the best work display either, but instead Samsung combined gaming and work-oriented features to create a more well rounded display.

Samsung did not list many details about the CF390 display, except that it will contain both D-Sub and HDMI video inputs, and that it will be available in 23.5-inch and 27-inch models. There is currently no word on pricing or availability for either display.

  • eklipz330 04 March 2016 18:46
    not worth it without LFC freesync at this point.
  • sillynilly 04 March 2016 19:16
    Prepped for vote downs! BOOO 1080 at 27" and 60Hz. Samsung you are LATE LATE LATE to the party. Why in the heck would a non-gaming monitor use Freesync? The occasional gamer I suppose, but blah this one is for the dumpster.
  • nix27 04 March 2016 19:18
    "These features are helpful to users who will be editing photos, videos and other digital images"

    Curved display for editing?
  • ohim 04 March 2016 19:20
    27" 1080 60 HZ ... why would anyone buy this ? Just because it`s curved ?
  • nukemaster 04 March 2016 19:34
    At least it looks like we are going to try to get more colors. You will need software that supports it to use it however and a profile to cut it back down to sRBG for everything else.
  • IInuyasha74 05 March 2016 01:01
    "These features are helpful to users who will be editing photos, videos and other digital images"

    Curved display for editing?

    It being curved isn't helpful for editing, but the greater amount of color detail is.
  • alidan 06 March 2016 02:47
    Prepped for vote downs! BOOO 1080 at 27" and 60Hz. Samsung you are LATE LATE LATE to the party. Why in the heck would a non-gaming monitor use Freesync? The occasional gamer I suppose, but blah this one is for the dumpster.
    27" 1080 60 HZ ... why would anyone buy this ? Just because it`s curved ?

    depends on price, also, freesync can help for video playback too, as it can slow the refresh to match the video

    on the part of size, yea, id rather have 1440 then 1080p at 27 inches, but i also lay about 10~ feet away from my monitor on my bed when i watch movies... so bigger will help with that.
