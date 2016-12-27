Samsung Internet For GearVR Version 4.2 Now Available

Samsung announced a software update for its Internet for GearVR web browser, which offers improved support for WebVR 1.0, an experimental JavaScript API developed by Google and Mozilla that allows a web browser to access the VR hardware to view content.

Samsung Internet for Gear VR version 4.2 introduces several new features to the VR web browser, including a Change Background option, a File Explorer, and improved support for WebVR 1.0. The Change Background feature functions exactly as it sounds, giving users the ability to change their virtual surroundings with images provided by OTOY, a cloud graphics company. The File Explorer follows suit, letting you browse and view pictures and videos saved to your device or USB storage, using USB OTG (on the go) support.

The Samsung Internet web browser also features voice recognition support, an on-screen keyboard (in 11 different languages), and Bluetooth device integration. Overall, the new improvements should provide even further immersion with the Samsung-branded VR HMD when browsing the internet and viewing VR content.

The new update for Samsung Internet for GearVR is available to download in the Oculus Store.