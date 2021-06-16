Save 15% on Two of Our Favorite SK hynix SSDs in Early Prime Day Deal

One of the few areas where we expect to see decent deals on Prime Day is on some of the best SSDs , and SK hynix is kicking the discounts off a few days early with 15% off two of its drives on Amazon today. We gave both these SSDs awards after testing them, for their performance and price. And now they're even more affordable.

For those after a speedy, responsive boot drive, there's the 500 GB SK hynix Gold P31 . It's an NVMe M.2 drive that drops from its normal $75 to less than $64 at checkout when you clip the 15% off coupon on Amazon today. In our testing last fall, we praised this drive for its class-leading efficiency and excellent performance . Unfortunately, the roomier 1TB model is not one sale.

500 GB SK hynix P31 NVMe M.2 SSD: was $75, now $64 at Amazon

The SK hynix P31 promises sequential reads of up to 3,500 MBps over the PCIe 3.0 interface. This M.2 drive features 128-layer NAND and a solid five-year warranty. View Deal

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

But if you need more room but not quite as much speed, the 1TB SK hynix Gold S31 , a 2.5-inch SATA drive that we gave an Editor's Choice award last year is on sale as well. If you clip the 15% off coupon, the price drops from the usual $105 to $89 at checkout. This might be a good opportunity to make room in your rig for all the discounted games that you won't be able to stop yourself from buying during upcoming summer sales.

1TB SK hynix S31 2.5-inch SATA SSD: was $105, now $89 at Amazon

The S31's speed may be constrained by the SATA interface, but as we saw in testing it's a competitive performer. And it ships with both cloning software and a lengthy five-year warranty. View Deal