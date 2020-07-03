Scan 3D Objects with this Raspberry Pi Photogrammetry Project

Are you new to the world of photogrammetry? This process uses many photos to recreate objects and locations by using the photos as reference for measurement. It's used to create maps, artistic renderings, and even 3D models. This Raspberry Pi project, created by a maker who goes by MJKZZ online, is an automated photogrammetry rig.

An object is placed on a platform that automatically rotates while snapping pictures along the way, all controlled by a Raspberry Pi using a custom Python script. Since the platform only rotates along one axis, you will need to manually turn the object to scan the top and bottom. The images are compiled and processed to create a 3D object. In the demonstration, an apple is scanned and reproduced digitally.

The regular Camera Module wasn't cutting it when it came to image quality, according to MJKZZ, the HQ camera is necessary for scanning objects. In addition, every aspect of the image capturing was manually configured--from white balance to exposure. This helped ensure the best possible results in the final render.