Seasonic's Connect PSU Is for Cable Management Nitpickers

We come across a lot of weird hardware, but this one makes me want to coin the term WHOTW: Weird Hardware of the Week. The product in question is Seasonic's SSR-750FA Connect PSU, and though it's weird, it's an interesting concept.
The idea behind the Seasonic Connect PSU is to tidy up the cable management behind your motherboard tray. It does this by taking the modular cable connectors that typically reside behind the power supply and instead placing them in the "Seasonic Connect" hub that gets placed as a spine behind the motherboard tray.
The Seasonic Connect only exists as a 750W unit, but that's more than ample for most PC builds today. It comes with 80-Plus Gold certification and uses a huge 12V rail.
Due to the two-device configuration, the power supply itself isn't very big, though you'll need quite a bit of space to house the Connect hub. It measures 330mm tall, 64mm wide and is a hefty 21mm thick, so be sure to triple-check that you have the space for this unit. In most cases, you won't be able to run thick cables over it anymore, but you likely won't need to either, given that all the chunky power connectors are on it.
Seasonic hasn't announced what the PSU will cost or when it will be available but said it comes with a 10-year warranty.
The connect hub itself doesn't look modular, but it should be. That way they could offer a range of sizes.
The next evolution would be for the case manufacturer to include a power distribution board in the back of the case so that you only need 3-6" cable runs from the distro-board to the component. You could easily include a fan controller and some awesome art or an epic amount of RGB. The board alone if done in a large scale would probably only be $50 premium. A one-off would be...$250 maybe more.
From the pictures above, it does actually appear to be modular in that you can disconnect the distribution bar from the PSU's main cable. There's two plugs that can separate the bar, you can see it in the breakout picture in the middle - the connector is unplugged.
RGB RAM? Why? Cable management to some degree I understand, but if it ain't rubbing up against a fan or the the RAM then shut the case and get to work.