Seasonic (Finally) Enters The Titanium Efficiency Club, Outs Several New PSUs



From now on, Seasonic's flagship line will be the Prime, which includes three families of products with Titanium, Platinum and Gold efficiency certifications. Seasonic was rather late to the Titanium efficiency club, but it's better to be late with a good product in hand. Without a doubt, Super Flower is pushing hard in the high-end category, and this means that Seasonic, along with the rest of the OEMs, has to carefully plan its next steps. However, we believe that competition is good for consumers because it pushes R&D teams to create better and less expensive products.





The Titanium Prime line consists of four members with 850W, 750W, 650W and 600W capacities. The smallest of them uses a passive design, meaning that it doesn't have a cooling fan, offering the lowest possible noise output. To the best of our knowledge, this the only Titanium fanless PSU available on the market. With 600W capacity, the fanless Prime unit will enable a super-silent build that also performs for gaming. The newest GPUs promise low energy consumption, meaning that you don't need a monstrous PSU to power two high-end graphics cards and a potent CPU--at stock speeds, at least.

The Platinum Prime line includes three members with 1.2 kW, 1 kW and 850W max power, and the Gold Primes feature exactly the same capacities. Finally, all Primes use a full-bridge topology along with an LLC resonant converter on the primary side.

Power PRIME Titanium: 850W, 750W, 650W, 600W (Fanless) PRIME Platinum: 1200W, 1000W, 850W PRIME Gold: 1200W, 1000W, 850W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Titanium, Platinum, Gold Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Cooling 135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (except the PRIME Titanium Fanless 600W) Semi-passive operation Yes (Selectable) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty PRIME Titanium: 10 years PRIME Platinum & Gold: 7 years

As you can see, Seasonic decided to offer up to 850W Titanium units; that decision might seem strange considering that Super Flower has a 1.6 kW Titanium unit in its portfolio.



Besides the high-end Prime models, Seasonic also revealed the Focus series, which is more price-focused according to the company. The Focus line includes three sub-lines that consist of fully modular, semi-modular and non-modular members. The Focus units utilize a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter, on the primary side.

Power Focus Gold fully/semi/non-modular: 750W, 650W, 550W, 450W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Gold Modular SSR-xx0FX models: Yes (fully) SSR-xx0FM models: Yes (semi) SSR-xx0FC models: No xx = 45, 55, 65, 75 Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Cooling 120 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan Semi-passive operation Yes (Selectable) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 5 years



Seasonic also introduced a Platinum Focus line, consisting of two sub-families with fully modular and semi-modular members. Their technical specifications and most important features are listed below.

Power Focus Platinum fully/semi: 750W, 650W, 550W, 450W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Platinum Modular SSR-xx0PX models: Yes (fully) SSR-xx0PM models: Yes (semi) xx = 45, 55, 65, 75 Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Cooling 120 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan Semi-passive operation Yes (Selectable) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 5 years

The Focus lines include 20 members with Gold and Platinum efficiency certifications and all possible cable design configurations. This is hands down Seasonic's largest family of products.

Seasonic's new Air Touch unit features Platinum efficiency, a fully modular cabling design and 850W max power along with appealing external looks. This PSU also uses a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing fan featuring a hybrid digital RGB fan control with a five-mode smart control interface. According to its manufacturer, the fan's speed and the RGB LED lights can be easily personalized through software. Only one touch of the user's finger is enough to set the desired fan speed and the ambient lighting color, which provides an indication about the fan's operational mode (red: turbo; yellow: high; green: mid; blue: low; white: silent). Finally, the Air Touch PSU is backed-up by a seven-year warranty.



The lower-end, budget friendly, Seasonic new PSU line is called ECO Plus. These units use a double-forward topology on the primary side and are 80 PLUS Bronze certified. The capacities of the ECO Plus models range from 400W to 600W, with all units featuring two PCIe connectors.

