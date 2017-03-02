Trending

Hardware Requirements Revealed For 'Middle-earth: Shadow Of War'

It hasn’t even been a week since the reveal of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, but we now have minimum and recommended hardware specs for the game. However, it should be noted that it doesn’t seem complete.

For instance, there doesn’t seem to be a listing for an AMD CPU in either category. But there’s no need to fear, as you can always browse our CPU hierarchy chart to see which AMD processor is required to venture into Mordor once again.

Middle-earth: Shadow of WarMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i5-2550K (Sandy Briidge, 3.4 GHz)Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 670AMD Radeon HD 7950Nvidia GeForce GTX 970Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon R9 290XAMD Radeon RX 480
RAM8 GB16 GB
Storage60 GB60 GB
OSWindows 7 SP1 (with platfrom update for Windows 7)Windows 10 (version 14393.102 or higher)
DirectX Version1111

If you’re ready to go with your current build, then you’ll just have to wait until next week for new content to come from the studio. The game’s announcement trailer teased that the first batch of gameplay footage comes on March 8. The release date is set for August 22.

NameMiddle-earth: Shadow of War
TypeOpen-world, RPG, Action/Adventure
DeveloperMonolith Productions
PublisherWarner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
PlatformsPCXbox OneProject ScorpioPlayStation 4PlayStation 4 Pro
Where To BuySteamPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetGameStop
Release DateAugust 22, 2017
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eglass 02 March 2017 17:50
    I wish they'd tie resolution/general settings to "minimum" and "recommended". Is minimum for 1080p medium settings at 30fps? Would the recommended setup give you 60fps at 4K? What hardware can attain a smooth rate on ultra at 1440p?
  • dstarr3 02 March 2017 18:55
    19370433 said:
    I wish they'd tie resolution/general settings to "minimum" and "recommended". Is minimum for 1080p medium settings at 30fps? Would the recommended setup give you 60fps at 4K? What hardware can attain a smooth rate on ultra at 1440p?

    These specs are mostly just advertising. Since this is a console port, I would assume they're following the console standard of Almost-1080P @ Sometimes-30 FPS.
  • cknobman 02 March 2017 22:19
    You know its time to upgrade when your once top end GPU is listed as "minimum" for games, LOL

    Time to put my old 7950 out to pasture.
  • randomizer 03 March 2017 12:00
    Why does every game need 8GB of RAM now? I have a 10GB page file just to stop Windows whinging about lack of virtual memory.
  • Gilles_2 03 March 2017 12:35
    because switch to page file is slow, grab a nice kit of 2x8 Gb and you're good to go (except if you run VMs, then you need a second one or 2x16 Gb)
  • beaulieu80 03 March 2017 16:20
    it makes me laught when i see such high requirements like that over and over for games. Game codes should be mature by now with all those years and all the same logic been use. Why games are so heavily demanding every single time.... How come the programmers can't optimize instead of putting garbage code
  • randomizer 04 March 2017 00:13
    19374094 said:
    because switch to page file is slow, grab a nice kit of 2x8 Gb and you're good to go (except if you run VMs, then you need a second one or 2x16 Gb)

    My point is that they're just using too much memory in the first place. The latest Tom Clancy open beta used anywhere from 3.5-5.7GB of RAM (the latter appeared to be a memory leak) just sitting in the main menu.

    Anyway I really need a 3 or 6 DIMM kit as I have three memory channels. Yes I'm still running on LGA1366.
