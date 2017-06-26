SilverStone Expands Its Strider Titanium PSU Line (Updated)

Update, 6/26/17, 1:25pm PT: SilverStone shared with us pricing and availability info:

Availability

Asia – Late June

North America – Mid July

Europe – Late July

MSRP (North America)

$279.99 – ST1100-TI

$299.99 – ST1300-TI

$359.99 – ST1500-TI

MSRP w/o VAT (Europe)

269.90 Euro – ST1100-TI

288.90 Euro – ST1300-TI

345.50 Euro – ST1500-TI

Original article, 6/23/17, 10:35am PT:

The cryptocurrency mining community is thriving again, so the need for super strong and highly efficient PSUs rises again. That's probably what made SilverStone expand its flagship Strider Titanium line with three new models, featuring capacities that go up to 1.5kW.

All Strider Titanium models are fully modular and have compact dimensions, with the new high-wattage PSUs reaching 18cm depth. For the 1.5kW unit a depth of only 18cm is an amazing feat, considering that the majority of similar capacity PSUs exceed 20cm length. Our only concern is whether the small depth and the overpopulated PCB will affect the output noise, since the fan has to operate at higher speeds in order to offer the desired airflow under those conditions.

For some weird reason all three new Strider units have exactly the same cable configuration. We expected the 1.5kW model to have at least ten PCIe connectors available, something that many miners would appreciate. Lastly, we strongly suspect that the OEM behind those units is Enhance Electronics. SilverStone didn't reveal a pricing scheme or when the new models will be available in the U.S.