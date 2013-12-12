SilverStone's Mini-ITX Raven RVZ01 Pictured Again

While it's not the first time that we've seen SilverStone's Raven RVZ01 enclosure, it is always nice to see new images of upcoming hardware, especially unique hardware. SilverStone's Raven RVZ01 is one of those pieces. It is a flat-bed Mini-ITX enclosure that is capable of housing rather powerful hardware--- and makes efficient use of the space it has.
It is capable of housing a Mini-ITX motherboard, along with a full-size ATX power supply, short-dual slot graphics cards, and slightly longer water cooled or single slot cards. The graphics card is mounted with a PCIe riser, allowing the entire system to be fairly thin. Other things that can be installed include a handful of 3.5"/2.5" drives, as well as a slot-loading slim optical drive.
There was no word on pricing or an exact release date, but by the looks of things, it won't be too long until it hits shelves.
I don't want to have to sacrifice either of those components, since the only reason I'd need a full-sized PSU is to power my full-sized GPU.
PSU companies need to come up with a way to make a smaller 550W PSU with as close to 45A on the 12V rail for a Mini-ITX machine so we can drop a GTX 780 or an R9 290x in it and run a CPU with a higher power requirement such as a 4770K on a mini-itx platform.
Imagine the possibilities in a mini-ITX setup if the PSUs were smaller or somehow external like a power brick?
Would there be a need such a thing as a game console if we could do something like this?