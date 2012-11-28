id Releases Doom 3 BFG Source Code, New Patch

id Software has released the Doom 3 BFG Edition source code just over a month after the game launched for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows PC on October 15, 2012.

As always, this release contains only the engine source itself, and does not provide the game data and assets which are still covered by the original EULA. PC modders interested in creating their own content – or an entirely new open-source game – can now download the source code via github here. It's free to download and use, covered by GNU General Public License.

"The Doom 3 BFG Edition GPL Source Code release does not include functionality for integrating with Steam," the release notes state. "This includes roaming profiles, achievements, leaderboards, matchmaking, the overlay, or any other Steam features."

The source code also does not include functionality for rendering Bink Video, and it does not include functionality enabling rendering of stencil shadows via the "depth fail" method, a functionality commonly known as "Carmack's Reverse", the Zenimax-based studio states.

id Software also released on Tuesday a new patch for Doom 3 BFG Edition on Steam, adding a load of new features and bug fixes. Here's the entire list:

NEW FEATURES

* All projectiles cast shadows

* Texture LOD bias added to menu options

* Added option to force v-sync (instead of "smart v-sync")

* Adjusted default brightness value

* Shadow casting projectiles added to menu options

* Allow setting anti-aliasing up to 16x on Nvidia hardware. AMD/Intel cap is at 8x

* Adjusted range of vertical sensitivity (allows you to lower sensitivity further than original implementation)

* Added option to disable checkpoints

* Allow left/right to enter resolution menu

* Variable FOV settings options were added into the main menu

* Added controller bind options

* Added additional anti-cheat measures

BUG FIXES

* Fixed blood splatter effects break after reloading save game

* Fixed broken view nodal code that allowed players to see through the world by backing into a wall and looking up

* Fixed weapon impact effects break after using the artifact (heart)

* Fixed leaderboards to work across languages