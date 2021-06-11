Tesla Launches Games Console, Pretends It's a Car

The infotainment system inside a Tesla Model S is now as powerful as a PlayStation 5, according to company chief executive, Elon Musk, speaking at a public launch of the Model S Plaid.

The car is quicker, more expensive, and has a longer range than previous Model S, but what’s really important is that in-car computer, which was shown running Cyberpunk 2077, with Musk commenting that the game can run at 60 fps, on what we’re assured is an AMD Navi 23 GPU. This new RDNA2 entry-level graphics chip packs up to 2048 stream processors and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, though Tesla hasn’t confirmed the precise specs. It pushes the car’s main 17-inch touchscreen, which has a resolution of 2200×1300,

Tesla does, of course, have form in this area, having already shown off a 10 TFLOP in-car rig, but with no specifics beyond that. The new system’s CPU has not yet been revealed, but the game recommends an i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G, so it’s clearly going to be a much better spec than either of those.

Also visible at the event was a Tesla-branded game controller, with sticks in a PlayStation configuration. A standard Xbox One pad was also spotted sitting on the passenger side of the car’s fascia.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is on sale now, starting from $122,990.