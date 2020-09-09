The Brutalist Raspberry Pi Cyberdeck Case You Can 3D-Print at Home

Cyberdeck builds have taken the Raspberry Pi community by storm. This cyberdeck project, created by maker Jay Doscher, is a new edition of his Pi recovery kit build. It features a 3D-Printable Raspberry Pi case with a notably brutalist / militaristic design. According to Doscher, the primary goal of this project was to avoid expensive assets like a Pelican case in favor of a smaller Bill of Materials (BOM).

The original project was expensive with many parts selected based on how cool they looked. The idea behind this new rig was to make a new cyberdeck that looks great but doesn't cost an absolute fortune to reproduce. The new cyberdeck took seven months to create and ended with a small, manageable BOM.

(Image credit: Jay Doscher)

The list includes small components for the case assembly like screws and standoffs, and larger components such as a Raspberry Pi 4 and a 10 inch HDMI screen from Pimoroni. Most of the shell is 3D printed. Doscher chose to use PETG but other materials would work, like PLA.

(Image credit: Jay Doscher)