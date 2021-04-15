Thermalright Outs Compact-Ish Dual-Tower CPU Cooler

Thermalright might not be the most predominant name in PC cooling, but the company has been making cooling solutions since 2001. Today, the company revealed the Peerless Assassin 120 Black, which is a new dual-tower CPU cooler that's just 157 mm tall.

Of course, that's not super-compact, but using only 120mm fans, it's a lot smaller than something like Noctua's NH-D15, a cooler that pretty much sets the benchmark in the category but is rather sizeable in pulling off that achievement.

So while you won't get the same cooling performance, you'll still get pretty close with two cooling towers and 120mm fans. The assembly measures 125 mm wide, 135 mm long and is 157 mm tall, featuring six, 6 mm heatpipes to bring heat to the 53-fins on each fin stack. The base is made from nickel-plated copper, and the cooler weighs a total of 750 grams.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Thermalright) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Thermalright) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Thermalright)

Thermalright installed two TL-C12B fans on the unit, which can spin at a speed of up to 1550 RPM, when they produce 25.6 dBA of noise, 66 CFM of airflow, and generate 1.53mm of static pressure. They feature an S-FDB bearing and can make use of PWM signals so you'll be able to run them quietly when needed.

The Peerless Assassin 120 will work on all modern CPU sockets including LGA 1200 and AMD's AM4 sockets, though there is no word on pricing or availability just yet.