Thermaltake's Core V51 Is Water-Cooling Friendly

Thermaltake is working hard to expand its Core series of PC enclosures, and its latest addition, the Core V51, brings a well-balanced enthusiast case to the table with support for E-ATX motherboards. Going along with the enthusiast design, the case also has excellent support for cooling equipment.

Inside the case there is room for graphics cards up to 310 mm long, along with CPU coolers up to 185 mm tall. The case has room for two 5.25" optical drives, along with a modular hard drive cage system. The case comes with two hard drive cages, one of which fits three 3.5" or 2.5" drives, while the other fits two drives. These cages can be placed at different heights in order to accommodate different hardware or simply removed altogether for maximum radiator support. If you are doing an extreme water cooling build, you'll still be able to house a single 3.5" drive and a single 2.5" drive behind the motherboard tray, so you won't be completely out of storage options.

As mentioned, the case has room for a lot of cooling hardware. You'll find that without the hard drive cages installed there is space for up to three 140 mm fans not only up front, but also up top in the case. The bottom of the case supports two 120 mm fans, and as always, you'll find a single 120 mm fan in the rear of the case acting as exhaust. On all these locations you'll be able to fit the respective-sized water cooling radiators, giving you the possibility to mount more cooling power than you'll need for the amount of hardware you can mount in the case.

Thermaltake has also ensured keeping all the finishing touches, so you'll also find excellent cable management possibilities, a tool-free design, anti-vibration rubbers and a windowed side panel to show off your hardware. Front I/O is handled by dual USB 3.0 ports along with the standard pair of HD audio jacks.

Pricing for the case is set at $109.99, with availability later this month.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.