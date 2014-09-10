Trending

Thermaltake's Core V51 Is Water-Cooling Friendly

Thermaltake's new Core V51 enclosure can house a lot of hardware and all the radiators you'll ever need to cool it all.

Thermaltake is working hard to expand its Core series of PC enclosures, and its latest addition, the Core V51, brings a well-balanced enthusiast case to the table with support for E-ATX motherboards. Going along with the enthusiast design, the case also has excellent support for cooling equipment.

Inside the case there is room for graphics cards up to 310 mm long, along with CPU coolers up to 185 mm tall. The case has room for two 5.25" optical drives, along with a modular hard drive cage system. The case comes with two hard drive cages, one of which fits three 3.5" or 2.5" drives, while the other fits two drives. These cages can be placed at different heights in order to accommodate different hardware or simply removed altogether for maximum radiator support. If you are doing an extreme water cooling build, you'll still be able to house a single 3.5" drive and a single 2.5" drive behind the motherboard tray, so you won't be completely out of storage options.

As mentioned, the case has room for a lot of cooling hardware. You'll find that without the hard drive cages installed there is space for up to three 140 mm fans not only up front, but also up top in the case. The bottom of the case supports two 120 mm fans, and as always, you'll find a single 120 mm fan in the rear of the case acting as exhaust. On all these locations you'll be able to fit the respective-sized water cooling radiators, giving you the possibility to mount more cooling power than you'll need for the amount of hardware you can mount in the case.

Thermaltake has also ensured keeping all the finishing touches, so you'll also find excellent cable management possibilities, a tool-free design, anti-vibration rubbers and a windowed side panel to show off your hardware. Front I/O is handled by dual USB 3.0 ports along with the standard pair of HD audio jacks.

Pricing for the case is set at $109.99, with availability later this month.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • zanny 10 September 2014 22:45
    They should reuse those SATA passthroughs from their Level 10 cases more. If they put those on this case it would be a killer feature.
  • firefoxx04 11 September 2014 03:37
    I'll stick with my phanteks pro for $89-100
  • The3monitors 11 September 2014 06:50
    I agree with both the above. But I also want 4 usb 3 ports(you can never have enough of those).
    Phanteks would be my case of choice too but the sob is too big. Its bigger than my tt spedo and I can barely fit that under my lshape desk corner.
  • soccerplayer88 11 September 2014 12:56
    It's a cool box no doubt, but for $110?

    This looks more along the lines of $80. I do like the big side window. The 140mm mounts are also a plus.
  • MrGulio 11 September 2014 14:27
    It's a cool box no doubt, but for $110?

    This looks more along the lines of $80. I do like the big side window. The 140mm mounts are also a plus.

    The price you actually see will drop from MSRP after a little while. If you like the case keep your eye on it around the holiday season this year.
  • Urzu1000 11 September 2014 16:28
    I bought a Thermaltake case recently, and I have to say, it's the best case I've owned. Very solid build quality, and excellent features all around. They shipped it very well packed, and they include a few extra covers and pieces in case you lose some. No pun intended. I can't speak for this individual case, but if it's anything like the one I purchased, it's definitely worth the $110.

  • ubercake 12 September 2014 13:47
    I like the case. The only thing missing that I think should be standard on cases anymore is SSD mounts on the back of the motherboard trays like the NZXTs.
