Thermalright Dual-Tower Frost Spirit 140 CPU Cooler Spotted In the Wild

(Image credit: ChipHell Forum User 灯下狐)

Spotted by FanlessTech, and posted on Chiphellforums, it looks like Thermalright is working on a new CPU cooler called the Frost Spirit 40. The unreleased offering seemingly follows the same classic design of many dual-tower coolers today.

The fin stack of the unit is symmetrical, and it comes with clearance for memory. At the front of the unit, a 120mm fan pushes air into it, and the two fin towers sandwich a 140mm spinner to move air through the cooler. The heat is pushed into the fin stacks through four very thick 8mm heatpipes, which certainly helps the unit look hefty –- which it is, weighing 2.2 pounds (1kg).

The base of the unit is made from copper for better thermal transfer, but nickel-plated to prevent corrosion. Naturally, it also has a mirror finish. We also have reason to believe that there will be RGB support.

From the looks of it, the unit will support modern Intel LGA115X and AMD AM4 CPU sockets.

For now, that’s all we know. We’ll probably learn more in due time when Thermalright makes a formal announcement. Knowing Thermalright, this product should come at a very competitive price point.