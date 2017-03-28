With View 28, Thermaltake Introduces Another Gull-Wing Case

Last summer, Thermaltake introduced the View 27, a mid-tower chassis whose gull-wing window wrapped around the side and top of the case. Well, Thermaltake has done it again with the inclusion of the View 28 RGB Mid-Tower Case, but what better way to spice things up than to add more RGB lighting?



The new View 28 is quite similar to the View 27 in most aspects. It has ample room for ATX motherboards and accommodates four dual slot graphics cards in traditional horizontal fashion, but it also supports up to two graphics cards vertically using optional PCIe riser cables. You can connect four 2.5” drives with the motherboard tray and two additional drives (either 3.5” or 2.5”) with the separate HDD tray. There’s also plenty of places to mount fans and/or radiators, with clearance for up to 360mm radiators on the front and 120mm radiators on the back. Finally, the wraparound window provides a view of your system’s components; couple this with RGB-lit fans, LED strips, liquid cooling fittings, and so on, and you'll have yourself a view (pun intended) that'll make your friends do a double-take (double-Thermaltake?) (pun definitely intended).

Unlike the View 27, The View 28 features an RGB LED controller on the top panel, which allows users to adjust the lighting effects of the RGB Matrix, a spiral-like lighting array on the View 28’s front panel. The lighting effects include spectrum cycling, single color lighting, RGB breathing, and single color breathing. If you own any Thermaltake Riing Plus 12 RGB fans, you can use the LED controller to adjust their lighting effects as well, although they don’t offer breathing effects.

Thermaltake also offers the View 28 RGB Riing Gull-Wing Mid-Tower case, which is basically the same chassis but with one of the aforementioned Riing Plus 12 RGB fans included on the rear fan mount.

Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.



