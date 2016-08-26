Thermaltake's View 27 Has A Large Gull-Wing Window

Every once in a while, a manufacturer comes out with a new feature on a case and we think, “Well, now there's something different.” That's what we thought upon seeing Thermaltake's View 27, a chassis with a gull-wing window that curves around the side and up across the top.

The View 27 isn’t built to be a space-efficient or practical case, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t be. Inside, there is room for an ATX motherboard, up to four dual-slot graphics cards, four SSDs and two 3.5” hard drives. It also has ample room for cooling, with one rear 120 mm fan mount and three front 120 mm mounts. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the top of the chassis doesn’t have any fan locations (because of the clear panel), and that’s nothing to be upset about–with a filter in front of the front intake, and with all the fan locations populated you’ll have a low-dust interior thanks to the positive pressure, and modern hardware runs cool enough anyway.

The front of the chassis has a large tinted window, so the air is drawn in through the sides of the front panel. The price to be paid for these sleek looks is that the dust filter won’t be the easiest thing to remove for cleaning, requiring you to pull the entire front panel off the case.

In addition to the gull-wing side panel, another way to show off your hardware is by mounting your graphics card 90 degrees offset from its normal position using an optional PCI-Express riser cable. Add to that a liquid cooling loop and Thermaltake’s new RGB water cooling fittings, and you’ll have a neat showcase (pun intended).

There's no word on pricing or availability.

