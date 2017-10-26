Thrustmaster's New Sparco R383 Wheels Adds More Immersion To Your Rally Races

A new wheel from Thrustmaster has arrived, and rally fans will benefit the most from the new peripheral. The Sparco R383 is one of the most recognizable steering wheels in racing, and now you can use it to steer your virtual car to the finish line with Thrustmaster’s latest wheel “mod.”

The 1:1 replica, officially called the “Rally Wheel Add-On Sparco R383 Mod,” features a black suede rim with a brushed metal faceplate. Two metal paddle shifters are located in the back and measure five inches in height. You can adjust the paddles’ position so that it’s easy to reach, whether you’re on a straight or making a tight hairpin turn. It also includes nine buttons located on the edges of the faceplate, as well as a directional pad that acts as another button when it’s pressed down.

Because it’s a standalone add-on, the wheel is compatible with multiple bases in Thrustmaster’s massive lineup, which means that you can use it on consoles and the PC. You can check out the list of supported wheels below. The Sparco R383 wheel is available now for a pricey $200.

Thrustmaster Sparco R383 Supported BasesT300 RS Servo BaseT500 RST300 RST300 Ferrari GTET300 Ferrari Integral Racing Wheel Alcantara EditionT300 RS GT EditionTX Servo BaseTX Racing Wheel Ferrari 458 Italia EditionTX Racing Wheel Leather EditionTS-PC RacerTS-XW Racer Sparco P310 Competition ModT-GT